 Tsitsipas, Medvedev shown the door : The Tribune India

Taylor Fritz defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets. Reuters



Monte Carlo, April 14

Champion Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters when he slumped to a 6-2 6-4 defeat against American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals here today.

Greek second seed Tsitsipas, who triumphed at the Monte Carlo Country Club in the last two editions, was never in the mix against Fritz, who reached the last-four of a Masters event for the first time.

“I just seemed off. My serve was not working very well today, and against opponents like Taylor, you have to serve well,” Tsitsipas said.

“I was aware of that during the match. I just couldn’t find the rhythm. I am much better than this and I’m disappointed I was not able to show my game today. I tried to fight in the second set. It’s a good lesson. It’s not a happy day for me, but it’s a good lesson.”

Eighth-seeded Fritz raced to a 4-0 lead in the opening set, which he wrapped up by winning his service game to love.

Tsitsipas improved slightly in the second set, only for Fritz to break decisively for 4-3 with a winner. He then held firm to set up a semifinal meeting with Russian Andrey Rublev, who earlier overcame some second-set nerves to dispatch German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff with a 6-1 7-6(5) victory.

Rublev lost the first game on his serve before bagging six in a row in a quick opening set, but Struff, the world No. 100, found his stride in the second as the fifth seed showed signs of nerves.

Rublev broke for 4-3, only for Struff to break back in the following game and force a tiebreak, in which the Russian regained his composure to prevail on his second match point.

In the other half of the draw, Denmark’s Holger Rune tormented third seed Daniil Medvedev with passing shots and drop shots to advance with a 6-3 6-4 victory. — Reuters

Unfit Nadal pulls out of Barcelona Open

Barcelona: Rafa Nadal will miss next week’s Barcelona Open and continue building his match fitness following a hip injury sustained at the Australian Open in January, the 22-time Grand Slam champion said today. Nadal skipped tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami as well as the ongoing Monte Carlo Masters after suffering the injury that effectively ended his Melbourne Park title defence as he crashed to a second-round defeat by Mackenzie McDonald. “Barcelona is a special tournament for me, because it’s my adopted club and playing at home is always a unique sensation,” the 36-year-old Nadal said on Instagram. Reuters

