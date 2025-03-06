TT legend Sharath set to retire

India’s most decorated table tennis player Sharath Kamal announced his plans for retirement from the sport, declaring that the WTT Star Contender Chennai tournament, to be held on March 25-30, will be his last as a professional player. The Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee will be one of four players in the men’s singles leading India’s charge. Sharath will also partner with Snehit SFR in the men’s doubles, starting in the qualifying round.

Sharath is the only Indian table tennis player to have represented the country in the Olympics five times, culminating in the honour of being India’s male flag-bearer at Paris 2024. A 10-time national champion, he was the first Indian to win an ITTF Pro Tour title. Sharath has been decorated with 13 Commonwealth Games medals, among them seven gold, two coveted bronze medals at the Asian Games and four bronze medals at the Asian Championships.

“I couldn’t have done this all alone. To my coaches, my family, and most importantly, to you, the fans who believed in me even when I doubted myself. Thank you for every cheer, every chant, every message of your support. You have made this journey unforgettable. This is not the end, the game has always been a part of me, and I will always be a part of the game,” Sharath said.

Advertisement

“For over two decades, I have lived my dream representing my country, feeling the weight of the flag on my chest and giving my all on the table. It all started in Chennai in a small hall, with nothing but a racquet and a dream. I never imagined this journey would take me to places I had only dreamt of. This is it, this is the last time I’ll be stepping onto the court as a competitor: WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025 will be my final tournament as a professional player,” Sharath said.

The 42-year-old gave many memorable moments to Indian sports fans. In the Tokyo Olympics, he took a set off three-time Olympics champion Ma Long of China in the third round of the men’s singles.