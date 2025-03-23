Tuchel’s England up and running as Lewis-Skelly scores on debut

England debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly got new coach Thomas Tuchel’s reign up and running as the 18-year-old scored the first goal in a 2-0 home victory against Albania in their World Cup qualifying Group K opener.

The Arsenal left back, who along with Newcastle United’s Dan Burn was handed a first cap in Tuchel’s maiden game in charge, slotted home in the 20th minute at a packed Wembley.

There was much for Tuchel to ponder in a far from fluent display and it took England until the 77th minute to make the points safe when captain Harry Kane’s precise finish ensured his side began their path to next year’s finals with a win.