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Home / Sports / Tucker, Delany lift Ireland to 182/9 against India in 1st T20I

Tucker, Delany lift Ireland to 182/9 against India in 1st T20I

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ANI
Updated At : 08:03 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Belfast [Ireland], June 26 (ANI): A fine half-century from Lorcan Tucker and a quickfire 49 from Gareth Delany lifted Ireland to 182/9 in their first T20I of the two-match series at Belfast on Friday.

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Reducing to 51/4 after India opted to bowl first, Tucker (50 in 36 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 64-run stand with Delany, who later on scored a quickfire 32-ball 49, with three fours and three sixes, putting on a 49-runs stand in 16 balls for the sixth wicket. Harshit Rana (3/24) was the leading bowler for India.

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After India opted to bowl first after winning the toss, Ireland made a quick start, with Tim Tector finishing the first Arshdeep Singh over with a six and Ross Adair starting the next over by Harshit Rana with two fours.

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However, Rana had the last laugh, as a top-edge off Adair's bat landed into the hands of wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. Ireland was 20/1 in 1.5 overs.

Arshdeep Singh produced the second wicket to end the third over, sending a dangerous Harry Tector for a three-ball duck, reducing Ireland to 25/2 in 3 overs.

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Harshit soon got his second, getting Tim caught by skipper Shreyas Iyer for 17 in 12 balls, with two fours and a six. Ireland was 30/3 in 3.4 overs.

At the end of the power play, Ireland was 36/3, with Lorcan Tucker (4*) and Benjamin Calitz (1*) unbeaten.

Calitz struck two sixes against Prasidh Krishna, helping Ireland reach the 50-run mark in 6.5 overs.

Shivam however, removed Calitz with a catch from Krishna for 15 in 11 balls, with two sixes. Ireland was 51/4 in 7.1 overs.

Lorcan Tucker (13*) and Gerath Delany (7*) took Ireland to 68/4 in 10 overs.

In the 13th over, Lorcan collected 16 runs against Axar Patel, with two fours and a six, helping Ireland cross the 100-run mark in 13 overs.

Lorcan reached his half-century in 35 balls, with five fours and two sixes, before he fell to Harshit for a 36-ball 50. The 64-run stand was undone as Ireland was 115/5 in 14.3 overs.

Delany and George Dockrell stitched a quickfire 49 run stand in just 16 balls, taking down Washington for 19 runs in the 16th overs with two fours and a six, while in the next over, Prasidh was brutally hammered for 27 runs, including a four and a hat trick of sixes by Delany.

Ireland reached the 150-run mark in 16.4 overs.

Axar ended the onslaught with a fine catch by Arshdeep at backward point, removing Dockrell for a 10-ball 19, with two fours and a six. Ireland was 164/6 in 17.1 overs.

A fine catch by Axar got Arshdeep his second scalp as Delany departed for a well-made 49 in 32 balls, with three fours and three sixes. Ireland was 178/7 in 19 overs.

Matthew Humphreys was run out on the final ball, with the Irish innings, ending at 182/9 in 20 overs.

Rana (3/24 in four overs), Arshdeep (2/28 in four overs) and Axar (2/33 in four overs) were among the top bowlers for India, while Prasidh (0/57 in four overs) faced a lot of beating. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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