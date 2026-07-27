"Tumne parents ko Jhandu kar diya": How a childhood taunt turns Abhinav Kumar into CWG medallist Jhandu Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar, who clinched the bronze medal in the men's heavyweight event at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, opened up about his remarkable journey of overcoming financial hardship to reach the podium. He also revealed how a childhood taunt that led him to adopt the name 'Jhandu Kumar' became a symbol of resilience.

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After winning bronze in Glasgow, Jhandu Kumar revealed that he contracted polio at the age of five, and his parents spent all their savings on his treatment. Originally named Abhinav Kumar, he adopted the name "Jhandu Kumar" after people mocked his family for being left financially ruined.

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Speaking to ANI, he said, "When I was about five years old, just a young child, I contracted polio. My parents took me for extensive treatment; my original name is Abhinav Kumar. The treatment consumed all our financial resources; we exhausted our entire capital. Neighbours and others comment, 'tum toh sab paisa barbaad kar di, tum mummy papa ko Jhand kar diya, jhandu kar diya' (You've wasted all the money; you've ruined your parents, left them 'Jhandu.' )So, I decided to keep the name 'Jhandu Kumar'."

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Jhandu said he took on several jobs, including selling vegetables and driving an electric rickshaw, to support his family through financial difficulties. Inspired by Salman Khan's physique in a film, he said that he began going to the gym despite having no initial interest in bodybuilding. Over time, strength training led him to discover para powerlifting and eventually build a sporting career.

"I did so many things to reach this point. I sold vegetables, drove an electric rickshaw (Toto), and ferried passengers. It was also due to the difficult financial situation at home... I started going to the gym after seeing Salman Khan. I did not initially have a passion for bodybuilding; I just saw his physique in one of his movies and thought it looked impressive. There was no gym in my village at first...I started one day, and gradually, I began building my biceps and triceps, and that is how I discovered this sport," he said.

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Jhandu Kumar secured bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow. The 28-year-old, competing in Group B, recorded his best lift of 190 kg on his second attempt, earning 130.9 points.

Jhandu began with a successful 181 kg lift before raising his mark to 190 kg on his second attempt. The 28-year-old then attempted 196kg in his final lift, a weight that would have eclipsed the Commonwealth Games record set at Birmingham 2022.

However, he was unable to complete the lift and eventually finished third to claim the bronze. The medal also marked India's first podium finish in para powerlifting at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Head Coach of the Indian Para Powerlifting Team, Jai Prakash Singh, credited Jhandu Kumar's CWG bronze medal success to the collective support of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting Indian para sports.

"The result achieved by Jhandu Kumar today is the outcome of the collaborative support and cooperation of the Sports Authority of India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Paralympic Committee of India led by Devendra Jhajharia, under whose guidance the entire Para Committee operates, and the Indian Olympic Association. I extend special thanks to the Sports Authority of India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he told ANI. (ANI)

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