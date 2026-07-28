DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / TVS Racing commits to nurturing future Champions, Apache bikes given to Madras Club

TVS Racing commits to nurturing future Champions, Apache bikes given to Madras Club

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:58 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 28 (ANI): TVS Motor Company, part of TVS VENU, a global leader in the two-and three-wheeler segments, reinforced its commitment to nurturing India's future racing champions by handing over 10 TVS Apache RR 200 Mini Motorcycles to the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC).

Advertisement

The purpose-built TVS Apache RR 200 Mini will form the backbone of a structured rider development programme for aspiring racers aged 10-14 years, equipping them with professional racing skills under the guidance of experienced instructors and TVS Racing champions, according to a release.

Advertisement

The TVS Apache Junior Programme is a first-of-its-kind initiative for children aged 10 to 14 years, aimed at helping young riders discover and develop their racing potential. The programme offers a structured learning pathway featuring world-class training and mentorship at the Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA).

Advertisement

Participants will train on specially developed TVS Apache RR 200 Mini motorcycles, which will be available for rent as part of the programme.

The initiative introduces young riders to the fundamentals of racing, including discipline, precision, control and safety, while making professional motorsport more accessible. It also aims to create a strong foundation for future racing champions and strengthen India's grassroots motorsport ecosystem.

Advertisement

As part of the programme, a structured pathway has been created to nurture future champions, beginning with the TVS Apache Junior Programme for riders aged 10-14 years, followed by the TVS OMC Rookie Category for those aged 15 years and above, which provides entry into competitive circuit racing.

Riders can then progress to the TVS OMC RR 310 Expert Category for advanced racing development before moving on to the TVS Racing International Championship, offering opportunities to compete on the global racing stage.

Through professionally designed rider training programmes and dedicated racing schools, young riders receive structured coaching in a controlled environment, guided by expert instructors and equipped with purpose-built motorcycles and world-class protective gear.

This holistic approach builds skill, discipline and confidence while fostering a lifelong culture of safe and responsible riding.

TVS Motor Company is strengthening the very foundation of India's racing ecosystem by creating a seamless pathway from grassroots talent development to competitive racing - building the next generation of Indian racers while fostering a culture of safe, responsible and world-class motorsport, the release said.

As TVS Apache celebrates 20 years of racing-derived performance, engineering and a global community of over 7 million riders across 90 countries, the brand continues to represent TVS Racing's "Track to Road" philosophy by transforming championship-winning racing expertise into high-performance motorcycles.

The TVS Apache RR 200 Mini Motorcycle programme extends the Company's racing heritage beyond product innovation to talent development, ensuring that learnings from the racetrack continuously shape both future riders and future technologies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts