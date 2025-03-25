Two new faces join ICC Elite Panel of Umpires

Dubai [UAE], March 25 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced updates to the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, with Allahudien Paleker and Alex Wharf joining the panel, while Michael Gough and Joel Wilson make way for the two new entrants, as per the official website of ICC.

Allahudien Paleker, a former first-class cricketer from South Africa, has officiated on-field in four Tests, 23 ODIs and 67 T20Is in men's international cricket and a total of 17 women's international games - having also officiated at major ICC tournaments such as Men's T20 World Cup 2024, and the Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024.

"This is a significant moment in my umpiring career. It's an honour to be named in the elite panel, and I look forward to reposing the faith shown in me," Palekar said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Being on this panel brings both pride and responsibility, but I am confident that my experience officiating across formats will stand me in good stead," he noted.

Alex Wharf brings a wealth of experience from his 16-year first-class career - having also featured in 13 ODIs for England. Wharf has officiated on-field in seven Tests, 33 ODIs, and 45 T20Is in men's international cricket - having stood at the recent ICC Men's and Women's Cricket World Cups, the respective Men's and Women's T20 World Cups in 2024, and the Men's Champions Trophy 2025.

"This milestone would not have been possible without the amazing colleagues who have shared their expertise with me, and those who have supported me both on and off the field," Wharf said in a statement released by the ICC, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I look forward to continuing to learn from and work alongside them as I embark on this exciting new chapter in my career," he added.

ICC Chair Jay Shah gave his warm wishes to the two new entrants, Paleker and Wharf, while also thanking the outgoing umpires, Gough and Wilson.

"By definition, being an elite official brings with it scrutiny and pressure, but we are confident that both Allahuddien and Alex possess the temperament, experience and skill to deliver consistently at this very top level," Shah said, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"On behalf of the ICC, I wish them all the best for the upcoming season as well as for the future," he added.

"We would also like to place on record our sincere thanks to both Joel and Michael for their services to the world game, over a number of years," he said. (ANI)

