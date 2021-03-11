Two of a mind

PTI

Kolkata, June 11

A stunning goal from talisman Sunil Chhetri and an injury-time strike from Sahal Abdul Samad powered India to a 2-1 victory over Afghanistan in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers here today.

The win helped India consolidate their position in the group as they seek to make a second straight appearance in the Asian Cup — and fifth overall — after having been knocked out in the group stage in the last edition in 2019. Denied for 86 minutes, Chhetri put India ahead with a brilliant free-kick from just over 20 yards, taking only a couple of steps before unleashing his shot straight into the right corner of the net. Afghanistan equalised within two minutes as Zubayr Amiri produced a sensational header in the 88th minute of the match.

The match seemed to be headed for a draw but Samad had other ideas.