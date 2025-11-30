DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Two-time MMA champion Sangram Singh to make historic third appearance against Turkey's Akbulut in England debut

Two-time MMA champion Sangram Singh to make historic third appearance against Turkey's Akbulut in England debut

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:10 PM Nov 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Renowned Indian wrestler and MMA fighter Sangram Singh is set to elevate his global presence by facing Turkey's acclaimed MMA champion Akbulut. This highly anticipated bout will mark Sangram's third professional fight and his debut match in England, as per a release from Premier Combat Fighting Championship.

Advertisement

Sangram previously secured impressive victories over Pakistan's Ali Raza Nasir, who had made a record-breaking MMA debut in Georgia in just 90 seconds, and Tunisia's young challenger Hakim Trabelsi at the Levels Fight League (LFL) event in Amsterdam. Despite the age difference, Sangram dominated with his experienced skill set, strengthening his reputation as a formidable opponent. These wins reflect Sangram's growing strength and readiness to compete against top international challengers.

Advertisement

Scheduled to take place at the Premier Combat Fighting Championship (PCFC), this upcoming fight will be a significant milestone as Sangram faces a fierce contender from Turkey, aiming to solidify his position on the global MMA stage.

Advertisement

Expressing his excitement, Sangram Singh said, "This is my first time stepping into the cage in England and also my first time facing a top Turkish powerhouse like Akbulut! This is a dream fight that will test every breath I take -- let's see if the spirit of Indian wrestling will triumph on foreign soil," as quoted from a release by Premier Combat Fighting Championship.

His coach, Bhupesh Kumar, added, "Sangram's journey from wrestler to MMA sensation has been remarkable. Making his debut in England against a top Turkish fighter like Akbulut is the ultimate test. His preparation, strength, and determination are gearing him up for another historic victory on the world stage."

Advertisement

Sangram Singh's dedication and skill have captivated fans across South Asia, and this new challenge highlights his ambition to compete against the best fighters worldwide. The fight against Akbulut is not only a sporting contest but also symbolises a bridge of competitive spirit between nations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts