Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo announced as International Event Ambassador for Delhi Half Marathon 2026

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The Delhi Half Marathon 2026, promoted by Procam International, announced two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo as the International Event Ambassador. The Bahamian sprinting sensation will lend her support to the prestigious race, which will be held at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18.

Known for explosive finishes and remarkable consistency, she is one of the most accomplished sprinters of her generation. She is a two-time Olympic Champion, having won gold in the women's 400m at both the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, as per a press release.

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Her Tokyo victory made her only the second woman in history, alongside France's Marie-Jose Perec, to successfully defend an Olympic 400m title. She clocked a North American record of 48.36 seconds in that final, having already come close to it in 2019 with a 48.37-second run at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

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Miller-Uibo began making her mark internationally while still a junior, competing for the University of Georgia, where she also claimed an NCAA Division I indoor title. Her rise continued through the senior ranks, where her blend of speed and composure quickly set her apart.

At the World Athletics Championships, Miller-Uibo claimed silver medals in the 400m in both 2015 and 2019, and a bronze in the 200m in 2017, before finally winning gold in 2022 at Eugene. Her personal best of 21.74 seconds in the 200m stands as a Bahamian national record.

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Miller-Uibo has also enjoyed success on the international stage, winning gold in the 200m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She added another major accolade to her resume with a gold medal in the mixed 4x400m relay for The Bahamas at the World Athletics Relays.

Beyond her sporting achievements, Miller-Uibo is a passionate advocate for giving back to the communities in The Bahamas. She has been actively involved in several charitable and community initiatives, particularly those focused on children and youth.

Speaking on her India Visit, Shaunae Miller-Uibo said, “Running has taken me to many incredible places, but I’m especially excited to visit India, and particularly New Delhi, and be part of a race that has such a deep connection with its community. The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon brings together people from different backgrounds, with different stories and abilities, united by the simple joy of running."

Having spent years competing at the highest level, I know that progress is built one step at a time. I hope my journey inspires runners here to trust their process, stay consistent and keep believing in what they can achieve. I’m looking forward to sharing this experience with the runners of Delhi and seeing everyone at the start line.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd (the title sponsors), said, "Shaunae Miller-Uibo embodies the excellence, perseverance, and determination that make running such a transformative force. We hope Shaunae’s presence inspires more people to take up running, challenge themselves and discover the joy of the journey, while coming together for a larger purpose through our #RunForZeroHunger initiative.”

Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International , added, “Shaunae's career has been defined by patience, excellence and persistence. She chased a World Athletics Championship title for years before finally claiming it, and that perseverance is exactly the message we want every runner on October 18 to carry with them. Having an athlete of her calibre as our International Event Ambassador reflects how this legacy keeps moving forward. As we mark the race's 21st edition and step into its third decade, moments like this remind us why the Delhi Half Marathon continues to be a magnet for the world's finest athletes. We're confident her presence will inspire participants across every category to go the distance.” (ANI)

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