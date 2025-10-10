DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu named in BWF Athletes' Commission for third term

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu named in BWF Athletes' Commission for third term

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:50 PM Oct 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): India's star shuttler PV Sindhu has been appointed to the BWF Athletes' Commission for the 2026-2029 term, according to Olympics.com. The two-time Olympic medallist was previously a member of the BWF Athletes' Commission from 2017 to 2025. She has also been a BWF Integrity Ambassador since 2020.

Advertisement

Sindhu, considered to be one of the most celebrated shuttlers in Indian badminton history, will join four other athletes on the Commission for the new term. Reigning women's singles Olympic champion and former world title holder An Se-young of the Republic of Korea, and one-half of the Paris 2024 Olympic women's doubles gold medallists Jia Yifan of the People's Republic of China, are the two other Asians in the list.

Advertisement

Egypt's Doha Hany and Debora Jille of the Netherlands are the other two members of the Commission. According to Olympics.com, all five nominees were automatically confirmed as the only candidates put forward. While Sindhu is returning for her third term, An Se-young and Jia Yifan are the first-timers.

Advertisement

"Pusarla (PV Sindhu) is dedicated to creating an inclusive environment where every athlete - regardless of background or career stage - feels supported, respected and empowered to thrive," the BWF said in a statement as quoted from Olympic.com.

The role of the BWF Athletes' Commission is to ensure that the voices of the badminton players are represented at the highest level. Along with this, the Commission also acts as a consultative body to the BWF Council, advising on key matters such as tournament regulations, player welfare, integrity and the overall competitive environment.

Advertisement

The Commission will elect a Chair and Deputy Chair in the coming weeks. The Chair, once vetted, will gain a full voting seat on the BWF Council, further strengthening athlete representation at the highest level of the sport.

"Athletes are the heart of our sport, and their voices must be central to every decision we make. The BWF Athletes' Commission ensures that our global badminton community is shaped by those who live and breathe the game. Together, we'll work to make badminton one of the world's leading sports. We congratulate the new members and look forward to their contributions in shaping the future of badminton," BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said, welcoming the new members. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts