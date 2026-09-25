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Home / Sports / Two Trichy players selected for Indian junior roller hockey team for World Skate Games

Two Trichy players selected for Indian junior roller hockey team for World Skate Games

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ANI
Updated At : 05:42 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 25 (ANI): Two young roller hockey players from Tiruchirappalli have been selected to represent India in the junior category at the 2026 World Skate Games, to be held in Asuncion, Paraguay, in South America, from October 2 to 18.

Visakan and Naseer Shabiyulla, who have been undergoing training at Hackers Sporting Club, Vadugapatti, have secured places in the Indian junior roller hockey team following selection trials held in Chandigarh.

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More than 40 players, including several goalkeepers, participated in the selection trials. The Indian team comprises 12 players from different states.

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The selection has brought recognition to Hackers Sporting Club, which has been training young roller hockey players in the region. Coach Fazlul Karim congratulated the two players and wished them success in the international tournament.

Officials of the Roller Skating Federation of India, Tamil Nadu Roller Skating Association and Tiruchirappalli District Roller Skating Association, along with club members, fellow players and the athletes' parents, congratulated the duo.

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After his selection in the Indian squad, Naseer Shabiyulla said he had been training in roller hockey at Hackers Sporting Club for around 10 years and expressed happiness over being selected to the Indian team.

“I am very happy to be part of the Indian team and represent India at the World Skate Games. My coach Fazlul Karim sir has been my mentor for more than 10 years. Without his guidance and support, I could not have achieved this. I would also like to thank my parents, seniors and everyone who supported me,” he said.

Visakan said representing India had been his dream and thanked his coach, family and the club for supporting him throughout his journey.

“I have been practising roller hockey for the past 12 years. I am very happy to have been selected for the World Skate Games. There were more than 40 participants and several goalkeepers in the Chandigarh trials, and I am proud to be selected as one of the goalkeepers for the Indian team," he said.

"Representing India has been my dream, and Hackers Sporting Club and my coach Fazlul Karim sir have played a major role in helping me achieve it. My family, school and everyone at my ground are proud of this achievement,” he concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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