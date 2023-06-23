U-17 Asian Cup: Bibiano’s underdogs look to show bite vs Japan

PTI

Bangkok: With a quarterfinals berth at stake, India will go up against defending champions Japan in a do-or-die group game of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup at the Rajamangala Stadium here tomorrow. The Group D match is India’s toughest test in the tournament so far.

India’s head coach Bibiano Fernandes is aware of the mammoth task at hand, but feels it is the one that his boys can conquer if they stick to the plan. “It’s quite simple for us. We need to win against Japan and that should be enough to take us through to the quarterfinals. However, that is easier said than done. Japan are one of the best teams in this competition, they are the defending champions,” said Fernandes. “It won’t at all be easy, but it’s not impossible. Funny things have happened in football, and you never know. We will go into the game as the underdogs “ he said.

Group D is still an open affair on the final matchday as all the four teams stand a chance to make it to the last-eight. For India, however, it is a rather difficult equation: they have to defeat Japan and hope for Uzbekistan to get at least a draw against Vietnam.