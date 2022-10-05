U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers : 5-star India see off Maldives in style

Al Khobar, October 4
India kicked off their AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers in style, thrashing Maldives 5-0 at the Prince Saud Bin Jalawi Stadium here today.
Captain Vanlalpeka Guite, Lalhmingchhuanga Fanai, Aman, Boby Singh and Phoenix Oinam scored a goal each to make it a five-star performance for India.
India dominated from the start, with Huzafah Ahmad Dar and Boby orchestrating attacks down the left flank.
The Blue Colts came close to opening the scoring in the ninth minute, when a Guite corner from the left was almost turned in by Faizan Waheed. However, it did not take them long to score the first as captain Guite ran on to a low cross from the right and slotted it home.
Fanai doubled the lead in the 24th minute through a long-range effort that took a deflection before sailing past the Maldives custodian.
The two goals put India firmly in control and a confident Guite played more freely, often dropping down to the midfield to link up with the midfielders and wingers.
India went into the breather with a two-goal lead, but came out with greater impetus after the break.
Head coach Bibiano Fernandes made three changes after the interval, bringing on Gurnaj Singh, Oinam and Chandan Yadav in place of Guite, Malemngamba Thokchom and Manjit Singh Dhami, respectively.
India were completely dominant in the second half, enjoying long periods of possession and it took them about 15 minutes to score again. — PTI
Stimac signs extension
New Delhi: The Indian men’s football team head coach Igor Stimac today signed a contract extension till the end of the next year’s AFC Asian Cup. The decision to extend the contract was recommended by the AIFF’s technical committee last month and was ratified by the executive committee in their respective meetings in Kolkata.
