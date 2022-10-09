U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India make it hat-trick of wins, thrash Myanmar

PTI

Al Khobar (Saudi Arabia), oct 8

India registered a hat-trick of wins in their ongoing AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers campaign, defeating Myanmar 4-1 at the Prince Saud Bin Jalawi Stadium here.

All four strikes for India came in the first half on Friday night, with captain Vanlalpeka Guite and forward Thanglalsoun Gangte scoring two goals apiece.

The first half began as a battle of attrition and no clear-cut chances were created. Both the sides looked to build up from the back and control possession.

The first shot on target came in the 21st minute through Korou Singh, who shot from the edge of the penalty area but it lacked sufficient power.

Six minutes later, the first breakthrough came as Guite’s free-kick from long range beat everyone in the penalty box and flew past the goalkeeper and landed in the net. The goal sparked the game into life as India proceeded to score three more goals in a 12-minute spell.

In the second half, India picked up from where they left off , creating a flurry of attacks and asking questions of Myanmar’s defence.