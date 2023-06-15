U-17 boys get a taste of chirpy Vietnam fans

PTI

Khao Yai (Thailand), June 14

On a rainy evening, the Indian colts focused on preparing for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup at the Khoya Yai Sports Complex here were confounded by sudden thunderous chants and jeers.

The hostile atmosphere did create a sense of confusion among the boys as their attention drifted away from the training momentarily.

The players soon realised the noise was, in fact, recordings of the infamous chants that the Vietnam fans use during matches being played by the team’s staff through a speaker from the sidelines. It was a part of match simulation during the team’s training session.

On Saturday, India will begin their campaign against Vietnam before taking on Uzbekistan (June 20) and Japan (June 23) in Group D.

In order to have the team prepared adequately, the coaching staff does not want to leave no stone unturned.

“We experienced Vietnam fans for the first time in 2018, and it was deafening to say the least,” said India U-17 head coach Bibiano Fernandes. “It took some time for the boys to get used to playing in such hostile conditions, so we thought of preparing this batch from before,” Fernandes said.

Captain Korou Singh Thingujam was perplexed for a while. “Once we started training, they suddenly started blasting the chants and jeers from these giant speakers, and it’s something we’ve never experienced before,” he said.