U-17 boys qualify for Asian Cup

PTI

Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Oct 10

India secured a berth for the next year's AFC U-17 Asian Cup despite going down 1-2 to hosts Saudi Arabia in their final qualification match here.

Talal Haji (22nd and 58th minutes) scored a brace to hand Saudi Arabia a 2-0 lead before India pulled one back late through Thanglalsoun Gangte (90+5) in the stoppage time at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium on Sunday night.

Despite the defeat, India qualified for the continental showpiece by virtue of being one of the six-best second-placed teams across the 10 groups in the qualifiers.

Earlier in the competition, India had notched up a hat-trick of wins, beating Maldives 5-0, Kuwait 3-0 and Myanmar 4-1.

India's best chance of the first half came in the 14th minute after Lalpekhlua found Korou Singh with a delightful cross from the left flank. The winger fired his shot on target but it was saved by the Saudi goalkeeper.

The hosts also created opportunities and scored the only goal of the half on the 22nd-minute mark, with Haji finding the corner of the net from the edge of the penalty area.

India goalkeeper Sahil was called into action several times in the half and made a couple of sharp saves, while Mukul Panwar made an excellent block to deny Nawaf Aljadaani in the 38th minute.

After the break, Saudi Arabia created the first major chance as Haji took a direct free-kick from 20 yards but fired it over the crossbar. However, he doubled his side's lead in the 58th minute after scoring from the penalty spot.