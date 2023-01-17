U-19 women's T20 WC: India widen gulf, thrash UAE

Benoni (south africa): Skipper Shafali Verma cracked a blistering 78 while opener Shweta Sehrawat sparkled with an unbeaten 74 as India outplayed UAE by 122 runs in their second match of the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup here today. India posted 219/3 before restricting UAE to 97/5. With the win, India consolidated their top spot in Group D.

Madrid

Barcelona win Super Cup for first trophy with coach Xavi

Barcelona’s title drought with coach Xavi — and without Lionel Messi — is finally over. Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1 on Sunday to win the Spanish Super Cup at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In the French league, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe couldn’t stop Paris Saint-Germain losing 1-0 at Rennes for a second straight away defeat in the league. Agencies