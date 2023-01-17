U-19 women's T20 WC: India widen gulf, thrash UAE

Benoni (south africa): Skipper Shafali Verma cracked a blistering 78 while opener Shweta Sehrawat sparkled with an unbeaten 74 as India outplayed UAE by 122 runs in their second match of the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup here today. India posted 219/3 before restricting UAE to 97/5. With the win, India consolidated their top spot in Group D.
Madrid
Barcelona win Super Cup for first trophy with coach Xavi
Barcelona’s title drought with coach Xavi — and without Lionel Messi — is finally over. Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1 on Sunday to win the Spanish Super Cup at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In the French league, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe couldn’t stop Paris Saint-Germain losing 1-0 at Rennes for a second straight away defeat in the league. Agencies
UN designates Pakistan-based LeT’s deputy leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist
The UN Security Council adds 68-year-old Makki, the brother-...
Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius
At least 15 trains are delayed by one to eight hours due to ...
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur
The yatra will halt for the night at Mukerian
Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith
Dhillon, 54, a former California Republican Party Co-Chair, ...
At 89, lowest daily covid cases recorded in India since March 2020
Only 2,035 active cases in the country now