U-19 Women’s WC: U-19 girls get taste of their own medicine

Potchefstroom, January 21
India’s unbeaten run at the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup came to an end with a seven-wicket thrashing by Australia in the Super Six stage here today.
Invited to bat, the India batters, who have looked formidable so far in the tournament, were blown away as Australia skittled them for a paltry 87 in 18.5 overs.
India had managed to defend 97 against Australia in a warm-up game earlier this month, but the Shafali Verma-led side couldn’t repeat the feat as its opponents raced to the finish line with 37 balls to spare. The loss has dented India’s net run-rate (+1.905) and semifinals chances as they dropped to second place in their group.
