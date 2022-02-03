U-19 World Cup: English colts end long wait

England beat Afghanistan in thriller to enter final after 24 years

U-19 World Cup: English colts end long wait

England’s Alex Horton celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan’s Ijaz Ahmadzai during their semifinal. ICC

PTI

North Sound (Antigua), February 2

England kept their nerve to reach the ICC U-19 World Cup final after prevailing over Afghanistan by 15 runs in an exciting last-four clash here. It ended England’s 24-year wait to enter the final.

Spinner Rehan Ahmed became the hero for the Young Lions, taking three wickets in the penultimate over at a crucial point when their opponents needed just 18 runs from the last 10 balls on Tuesday.

It was a remarkable turnaround for England from the previous tournament just two years ago in South Africa when they finished ninth.

Rain delayed the first of the two semifinals after England won the toss and chose to bat.

Jacob Bethell, who lit up the quarterfinal tie with 88 against South Africa, was trapped leg before wicket by Naveed Zadran. George Thomas steadied the ship with an excellent 50, but was dismissed by Noor Ahmad. England were soon five wickets down having barely put 100 runs on the board.

However, the rain came again to delay play for a further half-hour and led to revised conditions of 47 overs per side. England’s back-end partnership of 95 from George Bell and Alex Horton lifted the final total to 231.

Chasing their first ever U-19 World Cup final, Afghanistan knew a good start was needed. Opener Nangeyalia Kharote was unable to provide it when English seamer Josh Boyden claimed his wicket with just the third ball of the innings. But new batter Allah Noor smashed a huge six to get off the mark and quickly gave his team a platform. The 18-year-old produced a marvellous knock, which featured eight boundaries. Noor and wicketkeeper Mohammad Ishaq got their team past 90.

England’s crucial breakthrough came after some wonderful fielding led to the run-out of Ishaq. Noor remained stubborn but eventually went for 60. That set up a frantic finish. The 44th over appeared to have turned the game when two no balls in a row gifted Afghanistan eight runs, before Abdul Hadi smashed a six to take them to 200.

But Ahmed’s late flurry and a nerveless final over from Boyden carried England over the line to their first U-19 World Cup final since 1998 in South Africa, when they lifted the trophy. — PTI

Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed rescued India from a shaky 37/2 in 12.3 overs. Dhull made 110 and Rasheed 94, the two adding 204 runs to propel India to a huge total of 290/5 in 50 overs. BCCI

Skipper Dhull follows in Kohli’s footsteps

Osbourn: Skipper Yash Dhull gave a glimpse of his enormous talent with a superbly-crafted hundred while Shaik Rasheed ideally complemented him as India scored 290/5 against Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC U-19 World Cup here today. Dhull (110 off 110) was able to a complete a fine century but Rasheed (94 off 108) just fell short as they added 204 runs for the third wicket. The duo rescued India from a shaky start. Dhull also became the third Indian captain to hit a hundred in the tournament’s history after Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Stuck without food and medicines in Alberta, Punjabi-Canadian truckers whose video went viral are back home safely

2
Punjab

1988 road rage case: Trouble for Navjot Sidhu as SC to hear review petition on Thursday

3
Punjab

42 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar

4
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

5
Punjab

Punjab Congress releases theme song, to seek people's response on its CM face

6
Punjab

When Bikram told me to fight polls, I thought he was joking, says Majithia’s wife Ganieve Kaur

7
Punjab

Charanjit Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face

8
Nation

Two Indias—one for the rich and the other for the poor: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

9
Punjab

Punjab Congress MP wants a law against runaway NRI brides, gives notice in LS

10
Delhi

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Don't Miss

View All
23 to 50, villages with over 1,000 sex ratio rise in Rohtak
Haryana

23 to 50, villages with over 1,000 sex ratio rise in Rohtak

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla
Himachal

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Top Stories

Self-reliance imperative: Modi says Budget lays out amenities for poor

Self-reliance imperative: Modi says Budget lays out amenities for poor

‘Digital rupee to open new opportunities in fintech sector’

Chinese army officer who was injured in Galwan Valley clash with India carries torch in Winter Olympics

Chinese army officer who was injured in Galwan Valley clash with India carries torch in Winter Olympics

According to Global Times, Qi Fabio, a PLA regimental comman...

China suffered higher losses than reported: Australian newspaper on Galwan Valley clash

China suffered higher losses than reported: Australian newspaper on Galwan Valley clash

The Klaxon cites findings by unnamed researchers and mainlan...

Indian-American body urges Biden to reject appointment of Masood Khan as Pakistan envoy to US

Indian-American body urges Biden to reject appointment of Masood Khan as Pakistan envoy to US

FIIDS is a US-based institute for US-India policy studies an...

Two Indias created for rich & poor, Rahul slams ‘pro-corporate’ policies

Two Indias created for rich & poor, Rahul Gandhi slams 'pro-corporate' policies

Blames demonetisation and GST for weakening of informal and ...

Cities

View All

122 in fray from 11 Assembly seats in Amritsar

122 in fray from 11 Assembly seats in Amritsar

Independents making all-out efforts to popularise themselves

Green issues not on priority list of parties

Bikram Singh Majithia: Fight for Amritsar East a fight to restart dev projects

Assembly poll campaign gets shriller in Amritsar

Affair, blackmail, murder in Chandigarh

Affair, blackmail, murder in Chandigarh

Day temperature dips in Chandigarh, rain likely for two days

Startup portal for young entrepreneurs in Chandigarh

Sector 37 Property Grab Case: Accused used to drug victim, beat him up, says witness

Chandigarh Golf Club elections to be held on March 20

Over 10-kg tumor removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

Over 10-kg tumor removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

Who will be BSP candidate from Nawanshahr?

Who will be BSP candidate from Nawanshahr?

Poll 2022: 801 violations reported in 25 days in Jal

107 candidates stay in contest

Constituency watch: Banga

7 observers review poll process in Kapurthala

Woman raped in moving car, dumped at Hisar; 8 booked

Woman raped in moving car, dumped at Hisar; 8 booked

Ludhiana: Heart patient's car gets stuck in jam, dies

Concrete around trees: Bailable warrant issued to LIT Chairman

Three dead, 151 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana Covid toll: 71% comorbid, 50% patients above 60

SAD-BSP Rajpura candidate gets show-cause notice for roadshow

SAD-BSP Rajpura candidate gets show-cause notice for roadshow

‘Chacha Maggi Wala’ to lock horns with Capt Amarinder Singh, again

Denied ticket, BJP men reluctant to canvass for turncoats in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, students protest rape, harassment of girl in Delhi

Punjabi University, Patiala, reduces Punjabi language course term to 1 year, receives flak