U-19 World Cup: Entire India squad fit for semifinal against Australia

PTI

North Sound (Antigua), January 31

India U-19 cricketer Nishant Sindhu has recovered from Covid-19 and will be available for selection for the semifinal against Australia in the U-19 World Cup here on Wednesday.

The development means that all squad members are available for the crucial game. Sindhu had led the side in two league games in the absence of Yash Dhull who had tested positive along with four team members before the game against Ireland. Sindhu tested positive after the final league game against Uganda.

“All are available for selection for the Australia game. Sindhu has tested negative,” an ICC source told PTI.

Record four-time champions India had beaten Australia in the warm-up game ahead of their tournament opener against South Africa.

Afghanistan face England

Their late arrival in the Caribbean had forced the ICC to rework the fixtures of their group matches but Afghanistan, with their magnificent run to the semifinals of the U-19 World Cup, ensured the tweaking by the apex body was worth it, even if it meant rescheduling as many as four matches.

Accustomed to dealing with issues far removed from and bigger than cricket, the battle-hardened Afghanistan will chase history tomorrow, in a sport that has often been a soothing balm for the country’s many battered souls.

Having punched above their weight, they face England in the Super League semifinals at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, an appropriate setting for those seeking inspiration for doing things in cricket which only the man after whom the venue is named could do in his heyday. —