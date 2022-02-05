U-19 World Cup: The fifth symphony

North Sound (Antigua), February 4

Eight finals and four trophies in 14 editions make India the most successful team in the Under-19 World Cup history.

And come Saturday, they would be expected to win a record-extending fifth title, given the depth of talent and form of the squad. However, standing in the way is a driven English team, chasing its own piece of history in what promises to be an enthralling summit clash.

Yash Dhull and Co. will aim to add to India's rich legacy when they take on England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here. India have had a rather smooth run into the final despite a massive off-the-field setback when skipper Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed missed two of the three league games due to Covid-19.

Dhull, who had the worst symptoms among the six infected players in the Indian camp, has lived up to his high rating in the three innings he has played so far, including a sublime hundred in the semifinal. Rasheed has also shown his brilliance with the bat and is certainly the one to watch out for in the future.

Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh were extra cautious in the semifinal against Australia and the duo will need to change their approach for the summit clash.

What makes India's bunch of teenagers look the part is their unexpected maturity. The way Dhull and Rasheed batted after a poor start against Australia was a lesson in pacing the innings.

Summing up the team's confidence ahead of the final, Rasheed said: "We are a very good team. We are looking to win the finals."

Keen England

England last reached the final way back in 1998 when they won their sole title till date. After a tense finish in the semifinals against Afghanistan, England will be more than keen to end their title drought. Like India, England are unbeaten in the tournament. Captain Tom Prest has led from the front with 292 runs at an average of 73 while left-arm pacer Joshua Boyden has taken 13 wickets averaging 9.53. — PTI

12.34 Indian spinners have picked up 26 wickets in five matches at an average of 12.34, best in this tournament.

4 England’s Rehan is the only bowler to take three four-wicket hauls in the U-19 World Cups.

24 England last reached the final way back in 1998 when they won their sole title till date.

45 England and India are the only two teams to have an average opening partnership of 45-plus in the tournament.

4.20 With the ball, India average 4.20 runs before picking their first wicket. England are second with 7.20 runs conceded before taking their first scalp.