U Mumba hold nerves in thrilling tie-breaker against Haryana Steelers; qualify for PKL 12 Top Eight

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): U Mumba secured a thrilling 7-4 win in the tie-breaker against the Haryana Steelers, earning a crucial victory that helped them qualify for the top eight in PKL Season 12 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. Sandeep's 9 points were the highlight for the winning team.

Advertisement

The Steelers made a strong start to the match, earning the first point through a successful raid by Vinay. Soon after, a brilliant tackle from Jaideep added another point, giving the Steelers an early 1-2 lead. Shivam Patare then produced a superb two-point raid, helping the team extend their advantage. The Steelers' defence also looked sharp, putting constant pressure on the U Mumba raiders, according to a press release from PKL.

Advertisement

Maintaining their momentum, the Steelers inflicted an early All Out within the first five minutes of the match, taking a commanding 3-10 lead. However, U Mumba fought back through a Super Raid from Sandeep, which helped them reduce the gap to 7-10.Despite that effort, the Steelers continued to dominate both in attack and defence, maintaining control of the game. By the time the Strategic Time Out was taken in the first half, Haryana Steelers were comfortably ahead at 8-13.

Advertisement

After the game resumed, U Mumba started strongly by earning the first point through a solid tackle from Vijay Kumar. However, the Haryana Steelers quickly responded as Jaideep pulled off another successful tackle to regain momentum for his team.

Both sides traded points over the next few minutes, showing great intensity on the mat. The Steelers then regained control with a brilliant Super Tackle, adding two more points to take their lead to 12-18.

Advertisement

But U Mumba fought back strongly. Ajit Chouhan led the charge with a successful raid that helped his team inflict an All Out, earning five points and cutting the deficit to 17-19. The momentum shifted firmly towards U Mumba, who kept up the pressure and soon levelled the score at 19-19.

By the time the first half came to an end, both teams were evenly matched, with the scoreboard reading 20-20.

When the second half began, U Mumba struck first with a successful raid from Sandeep, taking an early lead. U Mumba briefly held a two-point advantage before Haryana Steelers hit back with a Super Tackle, levelling the scores at 22-22 as Jaideep completed his High 5.

A few minutes later the Steelers produced another Super Tackle to move ahead 23-24, but U Mumba quickly fought back to level and then took the lead again thanks to a brilliant tackle by Rinku. The Steelers responded immediately with a further Super Tackle to regain a one-point lead. By the time the Strategic Time Out was called, Haryana Steelers were leading 25-28, holding a three-point cushion after a tense and closely fought spell.

When play resumed, Parvesh Bhainswal's tackle gave U Mumba the first point, cutting the gap to 26-28. The Haryana Steelers hit back immediately as Rahul produced a brilliant tackle to restore momentum. A powerful Super Raid from Sandeep then put U Mumba ahead 31-30, and they followed it by inflicting an All Out to extend the lead to 34-31.

With under a minute left, the Steelers fought back through Sahil Narwal, whose tackle brought the scores level. But U Mumba struck again -- a crucial Super Tackle earned them two points and a late lead.

The Steelers refused to give up. Mayank Saini hit a successful raid for a point, and Sahil Narwal produced another brilliant tackle to level the score at 37-37, forcing the match into a tie-breaker. The Haryana Steelers started the tie-breaker strongly, earning the first point in their opening raid to take an early lead.

However, U Mumba quickly responded with a successful raid of their own to level the score. The Steelers regained the lead soon after, but U Mumba once again fought back to make it all square.

With the score tied at 3-3, U Mumba's defence stepped up at a crucial moment, pulling off a brilliant tackle to move ahead 4-3. Soon after, Sathish Kannan delivered a game-changing Super Raid, earning three vital points and extending U Mumba's lead to 7-3. That proved to be the decisive moment, as U Mumba held their nerve and sealed an impressive win in the tie-breaker. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)