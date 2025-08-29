U Mumba launches first-ever Hall of Fame, celebrates legends Anup Kumar, Fazel Atrachali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 (ANI): U Mumba, one of India's most iconic kabaddi franchises, has made history by becoming the first PKL team to launch a dedicated Hall of Fame. The initiative marks a landmark moment for the league and the franchise, as U Mumba sets a precedent in formally recognising players who defined its journey.

Advertisement

The inaugural inductees are two of the team's greatest icons, Anup Kumar, the captain who led U Mumba to its maiden championship in 2015, and Fazel Atrachali, the defensive powerhouse regarded among kabaddi's most successful captains.

The Hall of Fame begins by honouring two figures who defined U Mumba's identity: the captain who led the team to its maiden title and the defender who set new standards of dominance and leadership. Together, they symbolise the values of resilience, excellence, and fearlessness that continue to shape the franchise.

Advertisement

Suhail Chandhok, CEO of U Mumba, said as quoted from a press release by a press release from the franchise, "For us, U Mumba has always been about more than what happens on the Kabaddi mat during the 40 minutes. It is about building a team culture that respects our past, honours those who shaped it, and uses that inspiration to fuel the next generation. Anup Kumar and Fazel Atrachali are not just legends of the game; they represent the ethos of U Mumba and are synonymous with our legacy as a sporting franchise. Through our Hall of Fame, we aim to create a tradition where our history becomes the foundation of our future, and we can't have two better stalwarts and Captains than them, to be inducted first."

Anup Kumar, fondly known as "Captain Cool," was the driving force behind U Mumba's early dominance, leading the team to its maiden PKL title in Season 2 and three straight finals. He amassed 546 points for the franchise, cementing his legacy as one of kabaddi's greats.

Advertisement

After being inducted into the first-ever U Mumba Hall of Fame, Anup said, "I feel truly lucky to have led U Mumba. Season 1 was heartbreaking for all of us, but that pain made the Season 2 championship even more special and unforgettable. The most beautiful part of this journey is that the starting 7 of then are still in touch. Being inducted into the Hall of Fame brings all those memories back, and I will always carry this team, those moments and our fans in my heart."

Anup was the MVP of Season 1, topping the charts for raid points, total points, Super 10s, Super Raids and successful raids. He continued to lead from the front as U Mumba's highest raider in Seasons 2 and 3, his calm leadership laying the foundation for the franchise's golden era.

Fazel Atrachali began his journey with U Mumba in Season 2, but it was his return as captain in Season 6 that defined his legacy. That season, he registered 83 points, finishing as the third-best defender while emerging as U Mumba's top tackler.

On being inducted into the first-ever U Mumba Hall of Fame, Fazel Atrachali said, "Playing for U Mumba was one of the most special chapters of my PKL career. The faith of the management, the bond with my teammates and the love of the fans gave me strength every time I stepped on the mat. To be remembered in the team's very first Hall of Fame is a huge honour. I dedicate this to my teammates and coaches who stood by me. I will always carry this recognition with pride."

In Season 7, Fazel produced one of the most dominant campaigns in kabaddi history, scoring 84 points (82 tackle points) to become the league's top tackle points scorer, with the most successful tackles and the second-best tackle average. He added 51 points in Season 8, taking his tally for U Mumba to 263 points across seasons. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)