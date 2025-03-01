U Mumba launches youth team Yuva Mumba to nurture talent and shape future of Indian Kabaddi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Following their strong legacy in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), U Mumba has officially announced Yuva Mumba, a dedicated youth team aimed at developing the next generation of Kabaddi stars. This initiative marks a significant step in the franchise's long-term vision of nurturing young talent and strengthening the future of Indian Kabaddi, as per the U Mumba press release.

U Mumba has consistently focused on and backed young players, aiming to create a pipeline of talent. Yuva Mumba will now serve as the pipeline for emerging players to showcase their skills, with exposure to high-level competition. The team, which includes players aged between 18 and 23, features the New Young Players (NYPs) of U Mumba, alongside promising talent scouted meticulously from across the country. The likes of Mukilan S, Lokesh Ghosliya and Deepak Kundu, who have donned the U Mumba jersey in the past, will now be the mainstays of Yuva Mumba as well.

Yuva Mumba will make its competitive debut in the Yuva Kabaddi Series All-Star Championship, a month-long tournament starting on 6th March in Haridwar. This will serve as a platform for the young athletes to showcase their talent. With newly-announced Head Coach Rakesh Kumar also keeping a close eye on proceedings, the competition will provide an opportunity to scout and identify potential future signings for U Mumba.

Speaking on the launch of Yuva Mumba, U Mumba's CEO Suhail Chandhok emphasised the franchise's commitment to long-term player development.

"U Mumba has always been home to a lot of fantastic talent, and we have been known to nurture and homegrown young talent. Whether it has been an Arjun Deshwal, Siddharth Desai, a younger Fazel Atrachali, or the likes of a Mohit & Surender or a Rishank Devadiga, U Mumba's homegrown talent has soared to great heights in the sport. We want to continue that pathway for a number of youngsters that continue to churn their way through the U Mumba stable. In that vein, we today launch Yuva Mumba, our Youth Squad, and we are very very excited about the future potential of the players that will emerge. With the depth of young talent that exists in the country, we hope that U Mumba can be the melting pot for all those youngsters under the age of 23, and have Yuva Mumba pave the way for the future stars of Indian kabaddi," Suhail Chandhok said as quoted by the U Mumba press release.

The introduction of Yuva Mumba aligns with the franchise's broader goal of strengthening grassroots kabaddi and creating opportunities for young athletes to transition into the professional circuit. Carrying forward the iconic orange and black colours of U Mumba, Yuva Mumba is set to bring the same fearless, high-energy approach to the YKS All-Star Championship. (ANI)

