Home / Sports / U Mumba storm through Chennai leg, eye PKL playoffs with renewed confidence

U Mumba storm through Chennai leg, eye PKL playoffs with renewed confidence

ANI
Updated At : 04:05 PM Oct 13, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): Bouncing back from setbacks, U Mumba made a statement in the Chennai Leg with disciplined performances that have put them right back in the race for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 title.

The franchise commenced their Chennai leg with a dominant 42-24 win over Tamil Thalaivas, highlighted by Sandeep's third consecutive Super 10 and defensive heroics from Lokesh and captain Sunil Kumar, who each recorded High Fives. Ajit Chouhan's return from injury added much-needed depth and versatility, setting a winning tone for the leg, as per a press release from PKL.

The Mumbai side's momentum was unrelenting, as just one day later, they dispatched the Gujarat Titans 40-25. Sandeep was again instrumental, registering 16 raid points for another Super 10, while Sunil Kumar marshalled the defence with seven tackle points, and Rinku earned a High Five. This display of fitness, hunger, and teamwork sent a clear signal to rivals that U Mumba's aggressive approach and unity make them strong playoff contenders this season.

"Last four matches I have been able to perform well & it has only possible because of the support from the team, captain, and coach who always say, 'You go and raid without any worry, we're always backing you from the line.' Even if I get caught, they never let it bother them, they always encourage me to keep raiding boldly, and that is why I can give my best." Raider Sandeep Kumar in the post-match conference.

U Mumbai is at the fifth spot with seven wins and six losses, giving them 14 points.

Facing arch rivals Puneri Paltan in the Maharashtra Derby, U Mumba encountered a hurdle as they went down 27-37 in a hard-fought contest. The setback, however, was met with renewed determination as the squad channelled the experience to achieve greater cohesion ahead of crucial fixtures.

Showing true character, U Mumba bounced back in the final Chennai leg fixture, overpowering Bengal Warriorz 48-29. Sandeep and Ajit delivered a brilliant attacking display with 13 and 12 raid points, respectively, while Sunil Kumar was once again instrumental, registering seven tackle points. Their triumph in Chennai positions U Mumba 4th on the points table as the Delhi leg approaches, with five crucial matches remaining and the squad firmly focused on playoff aspirations.

"This was a very important match for us. Every upcoming match is crucial, so our aim is to play well, stay united, and win all matches. One loss can lead to a chain of defeats, so it is vital to maintain momentum and keep the team spirit high. The big win at the end of the Chennai leg will motivate us as we head into the Delhi leg," said Captain Sunil Kumar after the final match of the Chennai leg. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

