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Home / Sports / U19 Asia Cup: India sets up title clash with Pakistan after 8-wicket victory over Afghanistan

U19 Asia Cup: India sets up title clash with Pakistan after 8-wicket victory over Afghanistan

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ANI
Updated At : 06:12 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Muscat [Oman], November 12 (ANI): India Under-19 produced a commanding performance to defeat Afghanistan by eight wickets in the second semi-final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 at Al Amerat, Oman, on Thursday, booking their place in the final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Chasing a target of 228, India gunned down the total of 230/2 in just 36.5 overs to seal a convincing victory with 13.1 overs to spare.

Captain Lakshya Raichandani led the charge with a superb 93, narrowly missing out on a century. Aaryavir Sehwag and VK Vineeth also played important roles in India's successful chase, with both the batters smashing half-centuries.

Afghanistan, who won the toss and elected to bat, posted 227/8 in 50 overs. They looked well placed at 143/3 in the 36th over, but India's bowlers struck back in the closing stages to restrict their opponents to a below-par total.

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Noman Salarzai and Shah Faisal Rahimi were the standout batters for Afghanistan, scoring 51 runs each. Captain Sohail Khan provided a late contribution with an unbeaten 36 off 44 deliveries.

For India, Ishan Sood was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 43 runs, while Aryan Savsani claimed two wickets for 29 runs. Savsani struck twice in quick succession to dismiss Amir Hamza and Tahir Sarwary, putting Afghanistan under further pressure.

In reply, India got off to a flying start, with Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag adding 117 runs for the opening wicket. Raichandani played an aggressive knock of 93 off 90 deliveries, while Sehwag contributed 51 off 57 balls to put India firmly in control.

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After Sehwag's dismissal, VK Vineeth ensured there were no further hiccups. He remained unbeaten on 57 and brought up his half-century before sealing the victory in style with a six in the 37th over. Yashbardhan Chauhan remained unbeaten on 15.

The emphatic win sets up a highly anticipated India-Pakistan final on Saturday, November 14. India will now look to clinch the continental title against their arch-rivals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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