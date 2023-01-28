 U19 Women's T20 World Cup: India to face England in title clash on Sunday : The Tribune India

U19 Women's T20 World Cup: India to face England in title clash on Sunday

U19 Women's T20 World Cup: India to face England in title clash on Sunday

India's brilliant performance against New Zealand in the first semi-final on Friday saw them seal one of the final berths. Photo: ICC



ANI

Potchefstroom (South Africa), January 28

The first-ever final at an ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup will feature India battling England for the title at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, on Sunday.

After two weeks of action that has featured 16 national teams, the inaugural Women's U19 T20 World Cup has just one match remaining, with the final scheduled for 5:15 PM (IST) on Sunday in Potchefstroom.

India's brilliant performance against New Zealand in the first semi-final on Friday saw them seal one of the final berths while England triumphed in a thriller against Australia in the second semi to progress to Sunday's showpiece event.

The bowlers did some serious damage for India, as they took wickets at regular intervals to restrict a powerful New Zealand batting line-up to just 107/9 in their 20 overs.

Parshavi Chopra did much of the damage, taking 3/20, while captain Shafali Verma went for just seven runs in her four overs, taking one wicket.

In reply, a ruthless half-century from the opening batter and the tournament's leading scorer Shweta Sehrawat saw India comfortably home.

Sehrawat finished unbeaten on 61* as India reached the target in 14.2 overs.

The ball dominated early on in the second semi-final too, as Australia's sparkling bowling attack ripped through England's top order to leave them in serious trouble at 45/7.

A defiant partnership between Alexa Stonehouse (25) and Josie Groves (15) helped England recover to a total of 99 all out, with the final wicket falling off the fifth ball of the final over, keeping the game just about alive albeit firmly in Australia's favour at the midway point.

And a sensational display with the ball saw England pull off an unlikely victory, bowling Australia out for 96, three runs short of the target.

Hannah Baker starred with a superb 3/10 from four overs, while captain Grace Scrivens delivered a dramatic conclusion as she bagged the final wicket to finish with extraordinary individual figures of 2/8 from 3.4 overs to go alongside her run-a-ball 20 with the bat.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

For Hindenburg Research, Adani Group is a 'man-made disaster' in the making

2
Delhi

BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film

3
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab

4
Business

Sensex tumbles 874 points after report on Adani group, FII caution; biggest single-day loss in more than a month

5
Nation

Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

6
Diaspora

British-Sikh engineer wins PM Rishi Sunak’s Points of Light Award for low-cost invention

7
Trending

‘He walks with me until I disappear’: Guy shares video of his father dropping him off on railway station, netizens create emotional stir

8
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh may replace Koshyari as Maharashtra Governor

9
Nation

Hindenburg report on Adani Group leads to bloodbath on D-Street

10
World

Pakistani currency depreciates to record low

Don't Miss

View All
What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK
Diaspora

What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment
Diaspora

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022
Diaspora

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study
Science Technology

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
World

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Top News

2 IAF fighter jets crash in MP’s Morena

Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

The Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft had taken off from th...

Pakistan opposes India’s notice to alter Indus Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...

Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora

Day after being suspended for 'security lapse', Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K's Awantipora

The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...

Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

His letter to Shah comes after the Yatra is suspended for th...

Union minister Pratima Bhowmik, CM Manik Saha, deputy CM in first BJP list of 48 candidates for Tripura poll

Union minister Pratima Bhowmik, CM Manik Saha, deputy CM in first BJP list of 48 candidates for Tripura poll

6 sitting MLAs lose tickets, Minister Ramprasad Pal’s ticket...


Cities

View All

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Amritsar girl critical after cop's son shoots at her

Smart Road in Amritsar jumps 28-month deadline

Punjab registered record rise in GST revenue, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Education Department targets 15% rise in enrolment in govt schools this year

2 hurt by Chinese string

2 hurt by Chinese string in Bathinda

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

40 Chandigarh articles up for sale in biggest heritage auction

Doorstep delivery of Sampark services soon, says Chandigarh Adviser

Will claim Himachal's share in Chandigarh's assets: Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

5,000 EWS flats to come up in Mohali

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Absorb ad hoc teachers as regular faculty, Sisodia writes to Delhi varsity

Delhi youth held for stalking 14-year-old

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s widow may contest Jalandhar bypoll, hints Congress

At Nawanshahr event, Bhullar highlights govt's achievements

67 feted in Kapurthala

Kataruchak unfurls Tricolour at Hoshiarpur

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

District gets 34 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Villagers see a ray of hope in mohalla clinics

Kup Kalan clinic earns praise from patients

Commercial building comes up in LIT colony

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

AAP councillors give celebrations a miss

14 held for flying kites using Chinese string