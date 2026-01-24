DT
PT
Home / Sports / U19 World Cup: India register clinical win over New Zealand by seven wickets

ANI
Updated At : 09:15 PM Jan 24, 2026 IST
Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], January 24 (ANI): A sensational performance by the Indian side as they thrashed New Zealand by seven wickets (DLS method) in the 24th match of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. For his brilliant four-wicket haul, RS Ambrish was named Player of the Match.

With this win, the Ayush Mhatre-led side ended their Group B campaign on an unbeaten note to qualify for the Super Six stage of the ongoing marquee tournament.

India secured three consecutive wins in their Group B matches against the USA by six wickets, Bangladesh by 18 runs and New Zealand. Along with them, Bangladesh and New Zealand also qualified for the next round.

Batting first, New Zealand were bundled out for just 135 runs in 36.2 overs after the match was reduced to 37 overs per side due to rain interruption.

Callum Samson played a fighting unbeaten knock of 37 off 48 deliveries, including one boundary. Selwin Sanjay scored 28 off 30 balls along with one four as the rest of the batters failed to contribute with the bat.

For India, Ambrish had a brilliant day with the ball, picking up a four-wicket haul in just eight overs. He ended up with magical figures of 4/29. Apart from him, Henil Patel (3/23), Khilan Patel (1/26), Mohamed Enaan (1/26), and Kanishk Chouhan (1/30) were among the wicket-takers.

India, who required 130 runs due to the DLS method, chased down the target in just 13.3 overs.

Opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a blistering knock of 23-ball 43, including three sixes and two fours. Captain Ayush Mhatre smashed an unbeaten 53 off 27 balls, including two fours and six towering sixes, as India won the one-sided contest by seven wickets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

