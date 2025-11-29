DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / UAE's Cultural Capital's very own Sharjah Warriorz kick start preparations for season 4 of ILT20

UAE's Cultural Capital's very own Sharjah Warriorz kick start preparations for season 4 of ILT20

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:45 AM Nov 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Sharjah [UAE], November 29 (ANI): Sharjah Warriorz have arrived in Sharjah, marking the beginning of their pre-season training camp ahead of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025, scheduled from December 2 to January 4, 2026. The team's return signals the start of an important preparation phase, built around sharpening combinations, building squad cohesion, and establishing clarity for the season ahead, as per a release.

Advertisement

The Warriorz' arrival reinforces their deep connection with the Cultural Capital and its iconic cricketing legacy. With players from more than ten nationalities coming together, including notable names such as Tim David, Sikandar Raza, Tim Southee and Dinesh Karthik, the pre-season camp will focus on conditioning, tactical work and match simulations to prepare for ILT20 Season 4, while building a unified structure that aligns the squad with the Warriorz' competitive strategy.

Advertisement

Speaking about the team's arrival and preparations, Abhijit Jain, CMO, Sharjah Warriorz, said, "The return of the Warriorz to Sharjah marks the beginning of an exciting new season. This city plays a central role in shaping our identity as a team and sets the tone for everything we do. As the players begin their training camp, our priority is to create an environment that blends preparation with purpose, ensuring we step into ILT20 Season 4 with confidence and the spirit that defines Sharjah," as quoted from a release.

Advertisement

The Shariah Warriorz will open their ILT20 Season 4 campaign on December 3, with their first home game in Sharjah scheduled at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, offering fans the opportunity to witness the team's identity live in action. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts