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Home / Sports / Udhayveer clinches gold in 10m air pistol at ISSF World Cup

Udhayveer clinches gold in 10m air pistol at ISSF World Cup

The 24-year-old shot a total of 240.6 in the final to finish ahead of Germany's Christian Reitz (240.1) and Italy's Paolo Monna (219.8)

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PTI
Cairo, Updated At : 03:53 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Udhayveer had earlier qualified for the final in fourth place with a score of 585-19x. Pic: iStock
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India's Udhayveer Sidhu shot his way to a gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol on Sunday.

The 24-year-old shot a total of 240.6 in the final to finish ahead of Germany's Christian Reitz (240.1) and Italy's Paolo Monna (219.8) who won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

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Udhayveer had earlier qualified for the final in fourth place with a score of 585-19x.

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The other Indian in the fray, Jonathan Gavin Antony, finished second in qualification but was competing for ranking points only.

While Ajendra Singh Chauhan and Sarabjot Singh finished 14th and 31st, respectively in qualification and failed to make the eight-shooter final.

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