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Home / Sports / Udhayveer Sidhu wins 10m air pistol gold at ISSF Cairo World Cup

Udhayveer Sidhu wins 10m air pistol gold at ISSF Cairo World Cup

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ANI
Updated At : 05:06 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Cairo [Egypt], October 11 (ANI): India's Udhayveer Sidhu clinched the gold medal in the Men's 10m Air Pistol at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol on Sunday.

The 24-year-old produced a determined performance in the medal match to finish with a score of 240.6. He edged past Germany's multi-Olympic medallist Christian Reitz by 0.5 points in a dramatic finish. Reitz secured the silver medal with a tally of 240.1. Italy's Paolo Monna took bronze with 219.8, as per a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

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Udhayveer held his nerve during the closing elimination stages. Trailing Reitz by 0.3 points going into the final two shots, the Indian fired 10.2 and 9.8. Reitz recorded twin scores of 9.6, handing Udhayveer victory on the final shot.

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Earlier in the day, Udhayveer qualified for the eight-man final in fourth position. He posted a total of 585 across six series (99, 98, 98, 97, 97, 96).

India's Jonathan Gavin Antony, competing for Ranking Points Only (RPO), shot an impressive 586 to tie for the top score in qualification with Monna. Among the other Indian participants in the field, Ajendra Singh Chauhan finished 14th with a score of 580. Olympic medallist Sarabjot Singh placed 31st with 574, while Kumar Yogesh posted 573 in the RPO section.

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The final also featured Turkey's Paris 2024 Olympic medallist Yusuf Dikec, who finished seventh with 138.0. Greece's Georgios Gampierakis placed fourth on 198.7, followed by Latvia's Emils Vasermanis in fifth position with 177.6.

Notably, Olympic bronze medallists Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Sarabjot Singh are leading the 24-member Indian contingent at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt. The international event is being held from 8 October to 16 October 2026.

India will compete across eight individual Olympic disciplines and two mixed team events. The contingent combines seasoned Olympians with promising young shooters. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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