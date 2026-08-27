UEFA Champions League 2026-27 seeding pots unveiled

Nyon [Switzerland], August 27 (ANI): The 36 UEFA Champions League teams and their seeding pots for the league phase draw were unveiled after four teams clinched their places in the competition on Wednesday.

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The 36 teams have been split into four pots of nine teams, ahead of the draw, which will take place on Thursday.

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The defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are in pot one, with Premier League champions Arsenal, La Liga champions Barcelona and the Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. In the second pot are three-time champions Manchester United, the 2025-26 Europa League champions Aston Villa, one-time champion Borussia Dortmund and two-time winners FC Porto.

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The pot three has teams including Fenerbahce, who went beyond the qualifying stage for the first time since 2008-09 by sealing a 3-2 aggregate win over Lyon in the playoffs on Wednesday and Bodo/Glimt, who secured wins over Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan on their route to the round of 16 last season.

Pot 4 also includes fellow debutantes Sabah of Azerbaijan, LASK Linz of Austria and Italian side Como.

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2026/27 Champions League: League phase draw pots

Pot 1

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Bayern Munchen (GER)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Liverpool (ENG)

Inter (ITA)

Man City (ENG)

Arsenal (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP)

Atleti (ESP)

Pot 2

B. Dortmund (GER)

Roma (ITA)

Sporting CP (POR)

Aston Villa (ENG)

Porto (POR)

Man Utd (ENG)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Real Betis (ESP)

PSV (NED)

Pot 3

Feyenoord (NED)

Lille (FRA)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Napoli (ITA)

Leipzig (GER)

Villarreal (ESP)

Fenerbahce (TUR)

Shakhtar (UKR)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Pot 4

Slavia Praha (CZE)

S. Bratislava (SVK)

Stuttgart (GER)

AEK Athens (GRE)

LASK (AUT)

Como (ITA)

Lens (FRA)

Viking (NOR)

Sabah (AZE)

The Champions League fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be communicated no later than Saturday, August 29. (ANI)

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