UEFA Champions League: Arsenal top group stage with thrilling 3-0 Win Over Club Brugge; Man City edge past Real Madrid 2-1

London [UK], December 11 (ANI): Arsenal topped the Champions League group with a 3-0 win over Club Brugge, courtesy of Noni Madueke's brace and Gabriel Martinelli's stunning goal. Meanwhile, Manchester City pulled off a thrilling 2-1 away win against Real Madrid, with Nico O'Reilly and Erling Haaland scoring for the visitors.

That triumph for City assured them of a place in either the knockout phase play-offs or the round of 16.

Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli were on fire as Arsenal crushed Club Brugge 3-0, extending their winning streak to six games.

Madueke, who started in place of Leandro Trossard, grabbed the spotlight with a stunning 25th-minute goal, beating Joaquin Seys and unleashing a powerful shot into the top-right corner.

The hosts twice came close through Aleksandar Stankovic later in the first half, but Arsenal responded emphatically after the break, Madueke heading in Martin Zubimendi's cross on 47 minutes before Martinelli cut in to curl a superb third nine minutes later.

The return of Gabriel Jesus, out of action since January, added further sweetness for the Gunners.

While Manchester City turned the game around in a thrilling fashion, with Nico O'Reilly's equaliser and Erling Haaland's penalty sealing the comeback win, O'Reilly pounced on Josko Gvardiol's header rebound after Thibaut Courtois' parry, levelling the score just seven minutes after Rodrygo's opener.

Haaland, on his 50th Champions League appearance, converted the penalty with his calm nerves, sending the visitors 2-1 up at half-time. (ANI)

