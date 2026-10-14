DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / UEFA Champions League: Barcelona beat Galatasaray 4-1, Arsenal thrash Lille 3-0

UEFA Champions League: Barcelona beat Galatasaray 4-1, Arsenal thrash Lille 3-0

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:01 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Istanbul [Turkey], October 14 (ANI): Barcelona came from behind to thrash Galatasaray 4-1, while Arsenal scored three second-half goals in seven minutes to beat Lille 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League league phase on Tuesday, as both sides secured convincing victories on matchday two.

Aleksey Batrakov gave Galatasaray the lead in the 28th minute, but Joao Cancelo equalised for Barcelona in the 43rd minute.

Advertisement

Fermín Lopez put Barcelona ahead in the 50th minute with a header from a Lamine Yamal cross. Yamal then set up Anthony Gordon three minutes later to extend the lead, before substitute Karim Adeyemi scored in the 65th minute to complete the rout.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Arsenal defeated French side LOSC Lille 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League league phase on Tuesday, scoring three goals in seven minutes in the second half to maintain their perfect start to the competition.

Jurrien Timber broke the deadlock in the 64th minute before Arsenal introduced Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz through a triple substitution.

Advertisement

Saka then set up Eberechi Eze for Arsenal's second goal in the 67th minute before scoring himself four minutes later after combining with Havertz.

Arsenal dominated proceedings with 53 per cent possession and registered 16 shots, including eight on target. Lille managed just four shots, none of which tested the goalkeeper.

Lille were unable to find a breakthrough against Arsenal's defence as the Gunners secured a comfortable victory.

In other Champions League contests on matchday 2, Villarreal defeated Napoli 3-1, Leipzig defeated PSV 1-0, Club Brugge defeated Inter Milan 4-3, Sporting CP defeated Lens 2-0, and Sabah defeated Slavia Praha 2-0. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts