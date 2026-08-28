UEFA Champions League draw: Arsenal-Real Madrid, PSG-Barcelona among major clashes

Nyon [Switzerland], August 28 (ANI): The 36 teams forming the league phase of the UEFA Champions League got to know their opponents following a draw in Monaco on Thursday, with Premier League champions Arsenal set to face 15-time champions Real Madrid at home and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich away from home and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) getting high-octane clashes against Barcelona at home and Manchester City away.

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The La Liga champions Barcelona will also get to face Manchester City at home, while three-time champions Manchester United will get to face Bayern Munich at home in their campaign opener (a rematch of the 1999 final) and last year's semifinalists Atletico Madrid away from home.

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✅ Home and away opponents for Pot 2 teams 🏠✈️#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/q5277acNfH Advertisement

✅ Home and away opponents for Pot 3 teams 🏠✈️#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/1PB1V7ePCN