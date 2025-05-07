UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan down Barcelona 4-3 in semifinal for ages, book ticket to Munich

Milan [Italy], May 7 (ANI): In what turned out to be one of the most memorable UEFA Champions League semifinals ever, an extra-time goal from Davide Frattesi helped Inter Milan book their ticket to the title clash after beating Barcelona by 4-3 in their second-leg clash at San Siro, Milan on Tuesday night.

With this victory, Inter Milan, chasing their fourth UEFA CL title and their first since the 2009-10 season, have beaten Barcelona by 7-6 on aggregate, after a 3-3 draw in their first match.

In the first half, Inter Milan had things very comfortable with a 2-0 lead. In the 21st minute, it was Lautaro Martinez who broke the deadlock. Just before the end of half-time, a penalty conversion from Hakan Calhanoglou doubled the lead for the hosts.

Barcelona, who seemed down and out in the first half, emerged back in the game strongly in the second half. A volley from Eric Garcia in the 54th minute gave Barca their first goal of the match. A powerful header from Dani Olmo in the 60th minute infused a new life into the game during the 60th minute, equalling the scoreline at 2-2.

Raphina did his magic in the 87th minute. After his first effort at scoring was denied by Yann Sommer, a rebound from him found the far corner of the goal, giving Barcelona the lead in the match and overall on aggregate as well.

Francesco Acerbi, who was thrown out on the field for the final few minutes, justified the faith put up in him as he scored his first-ever goal in European football, sending the match into extra time. The joy for Barca supporters was short-lived as their lead lasted barely five minutes. The scoreline was 3-3 and the score on aggregate was 6-6.

In the 99th minute, Frattesi delivered the final blow, giving Inter Milan the lead during the match and overall, helping them reach their second UEFA Champions League final in three years. He celebrated this incredible moment by climbing on the metal barriers, giving a massive crowd of overjoyed and relieved home fans some star-studded company in their celebrations.

Following the match, Inter Milan boss said, as quoted by Sky Sports, "First of all, I have to congratulate Barcelona - a really strong team."

"It took a super Inter - a round of applause for these guys, who put in two monstrous performances. I am happy to be their coach. They gave me everything they had. It is right that they enjoy their success in this stadium. We had some problems, but with heart, we went over every obstacle. We tried to play it with the qualities we have."

"After the first leg, we had the game plan in mind, but without the sacrifice and the help of all of us together, you cannot do it. They [the players] deserve this final," he concluded.

On the other hand, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick said that his team deserved the finals, but their players could still be proud of their effort.

"I know that everybody is disappointed now. We invested a lot in this game. Personally, I am proud of my team, who gave everything. We will be back next season to try to win the Champions League," said Hansi.

"When you see the atmosphere of tonight's game, you want to come back. We have to accept the result. Inter's strikers are strong and experienced. We have a young team, and we will improve. Our job is to make this team better and better. We can improve in defence, but also in attack."

"In the second half, we played better as a team compared to the first half. This is a tough defeat, but we have to stand up. This is a message I want to give to my players. I think my players deserved the final. When they will look at themselves in the mirror tonight, they can be really proud," he concluded. (ANI)

