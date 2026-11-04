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Home / Sports / UEFA Champions League: Manchester United stage stunning comeback against Roma; Bayern Munich beat Atletico

UEFA Champions League: Manchester United stage stunning comeback against Roma; Bayern Munich beat Atletico

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ANI
Updated At : 08:17 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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London [UK], November 4 (ANI): Manchester United staged a remarkable comeback to secure a 3-2 victory over AS Roma in their UEFA Champions League clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Roma took a commanding 2-0 lead in the first half, with Matias Soulé opening the scoring in the 11th minute before Donyell Malen doubled the advantage from the penalty spot in the 17th minute.

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However, United mounted a strong comeback after the break, with captain Bruno Fernandes reducing the deficit through a penalty in the 58th minute. Matheus Cunha then emerged as the hero for the hosts, scoring twice in the 83rd and 86th minutes to complete the turnaround.

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Cunha was later sent off after receiving a second yellow card in stoppage time. The victory handed Manchester United a memorable European win, while Roma were left to rue their inability to protect a two-goal advantage.

In another fixture, Bayern Munich delivered a commanding performance to secure a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League encounter.

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Lennart Karl broke the deadlock in the 54th minute with a precise left-footed finish, giving the visitors the lead. Bayern continued to dominate proceedings, with Konrad Laimer doubling their advantage in the 74th minute after being set up by a brilliant assist from Harry Kane.

Atletico, managed by Diego Simeone, struggled to create clear-cut opportunities and failed to find a way past Bayern's disciplined defence.

The Bavarian giants maintained control throughout the contest to register an impressive away victory and strengthen their position in the Champions League campaign. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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