UEFA Champions League: PSG register historic maiden title win, dismantle Inter Milan 5-0

Munich [Germany], June 1 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain secured their historic maiden UEFA Champions League title win, registering the biggest victory margin in the final by defeating Inter Milan by 5-0 at Munich late Saturday night.

Luis Enrique managed side registered wins over giants Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal on the route to the final and never felt the pressure of playing with three-time champions, who ousted FC Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate to secure their spot in the final.

The French giants were dominant right from the start and took the lead with Achraf Hakimi putting the ball in the net in the 12th over.

Eight minutes later, the lead was doubled as Desire Doue beat a helpless Yann Sommer to make it 2-0.

The scoreline went undisturbed for the rest of the first half. Though Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could not score in two of his opportunities, Desire managed to get a brace, as a no-look flick from Ousmane Dembele reached Vitinha, who gave the ball to Desire, who put it in the bottom corner of the goal in the 63rd minute.

Kvaratskhelia finally got it right, putting in the fourth goal past a tired Inter Milan defence in the 73rd minute, while Senny Mayulu delivered the fifth and final blow in the 86th minute.

With this win, PSG became the only French side to win the UEFA Champions League title after Marseille in 1993.

After the game, PSG boss Enrique was quoted as saying by Sky Sports, "I tried to keep the pressure down for a club that had never won the competition. Inter are a great side, but we were fantastic in our pressing. Every player improved this season, and so did the team."

"A coach needs to control their emotions - you need to deal with the pressure in order to help the players. We prepared the final with the necessary calm to put the excitement in the right place. Now we can enjoy it; we can take the trophy back to Paris."

"We prepared very well for this game to be at that level. The team was excellent; we pressed with high intensity. Ousmane Dembele pressured their defenders and goalkeepers constantly. We had a great start to the game, dominating from the beginning. But I wanted them to keep pushing, scoring, to ensure we won the game."

"Since day one, I said I wanted to win important trophies, and Paris had never won the Champions League. We did it for the first time. It is a great feeling to make many people happy."

"I am very happy. It was very emotional at the end with the banner from the fans for my family. But I always think about my daughter," he concluded. (ANI)

