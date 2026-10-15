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Home / Sports / UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid stun Roma with dramatic comeback to seal 4–3 victory

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid stun Roma with dramatic comeback to seal 4–3 victory

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ANI
Updated At : 09:10 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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London [UK], October 15 (ANI): Real Madrid produced a stunning late comeback to defeat Roma 4–3 in a thrilling UEFA Champions League encounter on Wednesday night, scoring three goals in the final stages after trailing 3–1.

The match at the Stadio Olimpico appeared to be slipping away from the Spanish giants, but Madrid showcased their trademark European resilience to turn a seemingly lost contest into a memorable victory.

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The hosts started brightly and took the lead in the 20th minute when Marten de Roon's long-range effort found the net following a deflection off Donyell Malen.

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Real Madrid responded five minutes later through Kylian Mbappé, whose powerful strike from outside the box took a deflection off Gianluca Mancini before beating Roma goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

Both sides continued to create opportunities, but neither could find another goal till half-time, leaving the contest finely balanced at 1–1.

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Roma came out with renewed determination after the break and quickly seized control of the match.

Donyell Malen put the Italian side ahead in the 51st minute with a finish following a counterattack. The forward struck again seven minutes later, capitalising on a through ball from Matías Soulé to extend Roma's advantage to 3–1.

With time running out, Real Madrid launched a relentless attack, with Arda Güler playing a crucial role in the comeback. In the 83rd minute, César Palacios Espí capitalised on a rebound after Endrick's header from a Güler corner to make it 3–2.

Just two minutes later, Endrick rose to meet another Güler corner and powered a header into the net, bringing Madrid level at 3–3 and stunning the home crowd.

The comeback was completed in the 89th minute when Antonio Rüdiger connected with Güler's third decisive corner delivery, producing an acrobatic finish to put Real Madrid ahead for the first time in the match.

Roma had little time to respond as Madrid held on to secure a dramatic 4–3 victory. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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