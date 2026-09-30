UEFA Nations League: Gordon, Kane help England to 2-0 win over Czechia

Prague [Czechia], September 30 (ANI): Strikes from Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane helped England to a 2-0 win over Czechia in their UEFA Nations League clash at Fortuna Arena on Tuesday.

After a 3-2 loss to world champions Spain in their UEFA Nations League opener, England has made some recovery and will have some positive momentum on their side in another star-studded clash against Croatia at Rijeka on October 3, as per Sky Sports.

Advertisement

Pavel Sulc was shown the red-card in the first half after a challenge on the shin of Elliot Anderson.

Advertisement

After a goalless first half, Anthony Gordon struck in the 47th minute. A cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold came, and Anthony wasted no time in scoring in his third competitive game in a row.

Ladislav Krejci and Morgan Rogers were in a tussle for a loose ball, which found Harry Kane's feet, and the English skipper wasted no time in turning the ball into the far corner.

Advertisement

Earlier in Spain, a brace from Lamine Yamal helped the world champions march past Croatia 4-1 at the ongoing UEFA Nations League, becoming the first international team to go 40 fixtures without a loss.

The current European and FIFA World Cup champions, Spain, were exceptional in the first half, while the second half was much more competitive.

Lamine found the back of the net in the second minute itself, with Marc Cucurella breaking down the left and Fermin Lopez coming to the aid, with the teen sensation wasting no time in firing the ball past the keeper Dominik Livakovic.

In the 28th minute, Croatia levelled the scores, with a cross from Ivan Perisic leading to a header from Dion Drena Beljo, as per Goal.com.

Just three minutes later, Lamine came from the right flank, finding Marc Pubil with a cross, and the Spaniard delivered a header to give the world champions a lead.

At the half-time, Spain was leading 2-1.

In the 63rd minute, Lamine once again shot at the near post, catching Livakovic helpless again, with Spain making it 3-1.

Nico Williams delivered the final blow with a right-footed curling effort in the far corner. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)