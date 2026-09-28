UEFA Nations League: Greece stun Germany 1-0 as Kourbelis strike leaves Klopp winless

Augsburg [Germany], September 28 (ANI): Greece stunned Germany 1-0 in their UEFA Nations League Group B encounter on Sunday (local time), claiming their first-ever head-to-head victory over the four-time world champions and leaving Jurgen Klopp without a win in his first two matches as Germany head coach.

Dimitrios Kourbelis scored the decisive goal in the 74th minute as Greece punished Germany for failing to convert their dominance into goals, according to the website of UEFA Nations League.

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Germany, ranked 12th in the FIFA rankings, made five changes to the side that drew with the Netherlands but endured a slow start in Augsburg. Debutant Bambase Conte came closest in the opening stages, sending an effort narrowly wide inside three minutes.

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The hosts gradually took control and Karim Adeyemi emerged as their main attacking threat. The Barcelona forward broke into the box after half an hour but fired over before forcing a save with a powerful effort from outside the area.

Despite enjoying the majority of possession and creating the better openings, Germany were unable to find a breakthrough before the interval.

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Klopp's side continued to dominate after the restart but again lacked the cutting edge required to turn their pressure into a goal. Greece grew increasingly dangerous on the counter as Germany committed more players forward.

Christos Tzolis came close to breaking the deadlock in the 73rd minute when he raced down the right, but his attempted ball across the box failed to find a teammate.

Greece finally made their counter-attacking threat count a minute later.

Tzolis was again involved, this time driving down the left before his cutback took a deflection and fell to Kourbelis on the edge of the box. The Asteras Tripolis midfielder's effort struck Germany captain Joshua Kimmich, changing its trajectory and leaving goalkeeper Alexander Nubel helpless.

Germany pushed forward in search of an equaliser but struggled to create a serious attacking threat in the closing stages. Greece held on comfortably to secure a historic victory and back-to-back wins in the competition.

The defeat leaves Klopp with plenty to address after Germany's late goal conceded against the Netherlands denied him victory in his managerial return in the previous match.

Greece, meanwhile, moved to the top of their group after two successive victories and ended a run of four consecutive defeats against Germany.

Germany will next look to get their campaign back on track against Serbia, while Greece will aim to build on their historic win as they continue their Nations League campaign. (ANI)

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