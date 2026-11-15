UEFA Nations League: Haaland on scoresheet as Norway get 3-1 win over Wales

Oslo [Norway], November 15 (ANI): Erling Haaland was amongst the scorers again as Norway secured a 3-1 win over Wales in their UEFA Nations League clash at Oslo on Saturday.

Norway is currently in third place in Group D, with two wins and three losses, giving them six points, with Portugal and Denmark occupying the first two spots with 12 and nine points respectively.

Antonio Nusa (59th minute) and Andreas Schjelderup (68th minute) gave Norway a second-half double lead after a goalless first half before David Brooks gave Wales a glimmer of hope in the 79th minute. In the 88th minute, Haaland converted a penalty to give Norway a win.

Earlier, Portugal began their first match of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era with a 1-4 defeat against Denmark in their UEFA Nations League encounter at Estadio Municipal in Braga on Saturday, as Rasmus Hojlund scored a brace to spoil an occasion dedicated to celebrating the Portuguese star's illustrious international career.

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The match was marked by tributes to Cristiano Ronaldo following his international retirement, with the entire Portugal playing line-up taking to the field wearing their former captain's iconic number seven on their shirts. The home fans also joined in paying tribute to the legendary forward.

In the seventh minute, an image of Cristiano appeared on the stadium's big screen, prompting applause and chants of his name from the spectators. However, Denmark's dominant performance and Hojlund's two goals eventually overshadowed the celebrations, offering Portugal a difficult first glimpse of life without their former captain on the pitch.

Portugal started the contest on the front foot, putting Denmark under pressure and creating several opportunities in the opening stages. Vitinha attempted an effort on goal, but his shot lacked the power to trouble the Danish goalkeeper.

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Denmark also tried to counter-attack, with Mohamed Daramy leading the charge. After 20 minutes, Portugal made more chances, with Pedro Neto's shot getting saved by Mads Hermansen. Neto was once again denied after a dangerous cross from Diogo Dalot, as per Goal.com.

A header from Hojlund put Denmark ahead in the 38th minute, but the goal was disallowed as its provider Joachim Andersen had committed a foul.

In the 43rd minute, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg put Portugal ahead after they won a penalty, and he gleefully converted it, ending the half-time with Denmark ahead 1-0. In the second half, Denmark picked up from where they left, with Mikkel Damsgaard chipping the ball over Portugal's defence and Hojlund unleashing a superb volley in the 50th minute to double the lead. Seven minutes later, the former Manchester United star beat Renato Veiga with a subtle move before netting the ball, getting himself a brace. Hojlund's goal caused the travelling fans to provocatively chant Lionel Messi, Cristiano's long-time rival's name.

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Jorge Jesus made some substitutions in the 63rd minute, with Carlos Forbs, Francisco Trincao and Joao Palhinha coming in. Trincao had a chance after a fine pass from Vitinha, but he shot wide. In the 75th minute, Portugal conceded a fourth goal, as Joachim headed home a cross from Mathias Jensen. Bernardo Silva scored a consolation goal for Portugal in stoppage time.

Portugal stay top of Group A in League A of the Nations League despite the defeat and are already assured of a place in the quarter-finals. Second-placed Denmark need a point against Norway in their final match on Tuesday to make it to the quarter-finals. (ANI)

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