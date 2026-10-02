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Home / Sports / UEFA Nations League: Portugal beat Denmark 4-2 to maintain perfect start without Ronaldo

UEFA Nations League: Portugal beat Denmark 4-2 to maintain perfect start without Ronaldo

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ANI
Updated At : 07:57 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Copenhagen [Denmark], October 2 (ANI): Defending champions Portugal continued their perfect start to the UEFA Nations League with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Denmark in Group A4 on Thursday (local time), overcoming the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo to secure a third straight win.

Goncalo Ramos scored twice, while Vitinha and Joao Felix were also on target as Portugal extended their impressive run to just one defeat in their last 13 matches, according to the website of UEFA Nations League.

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The pre-match focus had largely been on Ronaldo's omission, but Portugal quickly put any concerns aside as they took the lead inside the opening quarter of an hour.

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Ramos had struck the post moments earlier before combining with Joao Cancelo, who broke through the Danish defence and calmly finished past goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Denmark responded in the 23rd minute when Joakim Maehle's cut-back found Mikkel Damsgaard, who curled a fine effort into the far corner to restore parity.

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Portugal regained the advantage just three minutes later. Bruno Fernandes picked out Ramos, who kept his composure to send a low finish beyond Hermansen for his second international goal in four days.

The visitors continued to threaten before the break, with Nuno Mendes firing wide and Hermansen denying Ramos from close range.

Denmark came out strongly after half-time and levelled again in the 53rd minute. Damsgaard turned provider, releasing Rasmus Hojlund, who lifted a superb finish over the advancing Diogo Costa.

Hojlund then celebrated with Ronaldo's trademark 'Siuuu' celebration, adding another talking point to an already eventful contest.

Portugal responded by increasing the pressure, but Hermansen kept Denmark in the contest with saves from Ramos and Ruben Neves.

The visitors finally restored their lead for a third time in the 67th minute. Fernandes delivered a dangerous ball into the area and Vitinha rose highest to head Portugal in front.

With Denmark chasing another equaliser, Portugal managed the closing stages effectively before adding a fourth goal.

Joao Felix completed the scoring after being introduced from the bench, sweeping home from Diogo Dalot's pass to seal a memorable away victory for Jorge Jesus' side.

The win leaves Portugal top of Group A4 with three victories from three matches, while Denmark will have to regroup after surrendering the lead twice.

Denmark, ranked 21st in the FIFA rankings, have now been beaten by seventh-ranked Portugal, who have strengthened their position at the summit of the group. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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