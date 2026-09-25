DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / UEFA Nations League: Portugal win despite frustrating outing for Cristiano; Haaland overtakes two giants

UEFA Nations League: Portugal win despite frustrating outing for Cristiano; Haaland overtakes two giants

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:32 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Lisbon [Portugal], September 25 (ANI): Despite a goalless day for superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Wales fell 1-0 to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League campaign opener on Friday.

Cristiano, 41, who once again was picked after the FIFA World Cup setback, failed to secure a goal in seven shots he attempted, including an easy chance in the second half. A 22nd-minute strike from his Al Nassr teammate Joao Felix set Portugal up for a win, as per Sky Sports.

Advertisement

Cristiano was taken off the field after 67 minutes. The goal by Felix was a cruel one for Wales, as it came after a deflection off Ben Davies. But Portugal earned their win, with a total of 22 shots as compared to just five by Wales, showing their relentless attack.

Advertisement

The legendary Portugal striker had an off day, not getting an elevation on his free kick in the 36th minute and sending a volley wide off the target the next minute. In the 40th minute, Cristiano was on target, only to see his effort saved by Danny Ward. In the 49th minute, he missed a chance to convert a cross from Ruben Neves. In the 59th minute, Cristiano finally found the net, but could not find his luck as the goal was ruled out for offside.

Shifting focus to the Group D match between Norway and Denmark, it was a brace from Erling Haaland which took the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinalists to a win.

Advertisement

A strike from Oscar Bob in the 14th minute put Norway in the lead. Haaland's first goal saw an assist coming from Antonio Nusa, and the Man City striker dispatched a low, hard shot through the goalie's legs.

Then came two goals from Mikkel Damsgaard (25th minute) and Rasmus Hojlund (60th minute). Haaland produced the winning strike for Norway. A low pass was delivered to the near post after a corner, and Haaland wasted no time in putting it into the net for a win.

With his two goals, Haaland surpassed two giants, Brazil's Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Sweden in terms of goal tally, overtaking their 62 goals. Now he has 64 goals for Norway in 56 appearances, as per Goal.com. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts