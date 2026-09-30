UEFA Nations League: Spain makes history with 4-1 win over Croatia; first team to go 40 international matches unbeaten

Seville [Spain], September 30 (ANI): A brace from Lamine Yamal helped Spain march past Croatia 4-1 at the ongoing UEFA Nations League, becoming the first international team to go 40 fixtures without a loss.

The current European and FIFA World Cup champions, Spain, were exceptional in the first half, while the second half was much more competitive.

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Lamine found the back of the net in the second minute itself, with Marc Cucurella breaking down the left and Fermin Lopez coming to the aid, with the teen sensation wasting no time in firing the ball past the keeper Dominik Livakovic.

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In the 28th minute, Croatia levelled the scores, with a cross from Ivan Perisic leading to a header from Dion Drena Beljo, as per Goal.com.

Just three minutes later, Lamine came from the right flank, finding Marc Pubil with a cross, and the Spaniard delivered a header to give the world champions a lead.

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At the half-time, Spain was leading 2-1.

In the 63rd minute, Lamine once again shot at the near post, catching Livakovic helpless again, with Spain making it 3-1.

Nico Williams delivered the final blow with a right-footed curling effort in the far corner.

Following the match, Spain coach Luis de La Fuente said of Yamal during the presser as quoted by the team's official X handle, "I would highlight the work of Lamine Yamal both collectively and individually. He always puts his football at the service of the group. It is a stroke of luck that he is with us. He is a person who makes himself loved."

On the team's performance, the World Cup-winning coach acknowledged that there is still room for improvement, noting that the young team "has not reached its ceiling yet".

I am a perfectionist, and I am convinced that there's always room for improvement, and this group of players is convinced of that too. It is a very young team that has not yet reached its ceiling. I think there is still room for improvement," said the coach.

For the support shown by the home crowd at Seville, de la Fuente said, "Thank you, Sevilla, for yesterday's welcome and for an exceptional day today. The anthem has been very moving. This city could not be more loving towards us. Thank you from the heart". (ANI)

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