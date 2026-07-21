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Home / Sports / UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin skips FIFA World Cup final as UEFA-FIFA rift deepens

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin skips FIFA World Cup final as UEFA-FIFA rift deepens

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ANI
Updated At : 03:28 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Nyon [Switzerland], July 21 (ANI): UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin refused to attend Sunday's FIFA World Cup 2026 final as tensions between European football's governing body and FIFA escalated over disciplinary decisions, refereeing issues and tournament operations, reported Reuters.

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Ceferin's decision to stay away from the showpiece clash underscored the widening divide between the two governing bodies during the tournament. One of the biggest flashpoints came after FIFA suspended the implementation of an automatic one-match ban for United States forward Folarin Balogun following his red card, a move that UEFA strongly criticised and described as having "crossed a red line."

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Another reason of friction was the absence of Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was unable to officiate at the FIFA World Cup after being denied entry into the United States. Artan has since been appointed to referee the UEFA Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in August.

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European delegates also expressed concerns over FIFA's handling of matches involving Iran and questioned several operational changes introduced during the tournament, including mandatory hydration breaks and an extended half-time interval in the final.

On the pitch, Spain emerged as world champions after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time at New York New Jersey Stadium to claim their second FIFA World Cup title and first since their triumph in 2010.

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Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, reacting quickest inside the penalty area after Pedro Porro's delivery was knocked into his path by Nico Williams.

Spain controlled proceedings for much of the contest but were repeatedly denied by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who produced a string of important saves to keep Argentina in the match. Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Pau Cubarsi all tested the Argentine goalkeeper as La Roja searched for a breakthrough.

Argentina's task became significantly harder in second-half stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a late challenge on Cubarsi. Reduced to 10 men, the defending champions survived until extra time, with Martinez making another outstanding save to deny Yamal moments before the end of regulation.

Spain thought they had taken the lead early in extra time through Nico Williams, but the effort was ruled out after referee Slavko Vincic spotted a foul by Mikel Merino on Nicolas Otamendi in the build-up.

The breakthrough finally arrived six minutes later when Torres latched onto Williams' knockdown and blasted the ball into the roof of the net, sealing Spain's second World Cup crown.

The victory also extended Spain's unbeaten international run to a European-record 38 matches and gave La Roja a sixth win in seven major tournament finals, while ending Argentina's hopes of becoming the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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