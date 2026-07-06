Washington DC [US], July 6 (ANI): UEFA has strongly criticized FIFA's decision to suspend U.S. striker Folarin Balogun's World Cup red-card ban following a intervention by U.S. President Donald Trump, who urged the organization to review the case.

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UEFA said FIFA had "crossed a red line" and compromised the integrity of the game.

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FIFA announced that the implementation of Balogun's automatic one-match suspension had been suspended under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

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In its statement, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee said, "By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one (1) year."

"Yesterday's decision to suspend for a probationary period of a year the implementation of the one-match automatic suspension following the red card issued to the player Folarin Balogun crossed a red line. Football, like any other sport, relies on rules, which are the basis for fair, honest and transparent competition. Sometimes rules are open to interpretation. In this case, not. A minimum automatic suspension of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body to be enacted. It is a principle embedded in regulations, which cannot be made subject to exceptions, let alone in the middle of a tournament where several other players have been in the same situation and regularly served their suspension," UEFA wrote in a statement.

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"When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake, and the credibility of a competition is undermined. Equally, such decision creates a precedent in the ongoing tournament, where similar situations will now require equal treatment, to the detriment of the competition. Football is the most loved sport in the world because it is a beautiful game and is trusted because it is played everywhere with the same laws. A tournament is never a pure standalone and, if the tournament in question is the World Cup, it has the power to drive positive or negative consequences on the game as a whole. We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision," the statement further added.

Fox News reported that Trump contacted Infantino after Balogun was sent off in the United States' Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. The report said FIFA subsequently reviewed the matter before clearing the 25-year-old forward to play in Monday's Round of 16 clash against Belgium.

Balogun had received a red card in the 64th minute of the USA's 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina but had already played a key role in the Americans' campaign, scoring three goals during the tournament.

Following FIFA's decision, Trump publicly welcomed the outcome on Truth Social, writing, "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice! President Donald J. Trump." (ANI)

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