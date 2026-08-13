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Home / Sports / UEFA Super Cup: PSG outclasses Aston Villa 2-1 to start off season with silverware

UEFA Super Cup: PSG outclasses Aston Villa 2-1 to start off season with silverware

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ANI
Updated At : 08:38 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Vienna [Austria], August 13 (ANI): The UEFA Champions League champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) outclassed Europa League champions Aston Villa 2-1, with Desire Doue scoring the winner for the UCL champions at Red Bull Arena Salzburg on Wednesday.

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The 21-year-old restored PSG's lead in the 61st minute, but the Premier League club put up a brave fight in a match marking the start of their season.

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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia cut inside from the left and wrong-footed Marco Bizot with a sensational effort in the 20th minute.

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Later, in the 45th minute, 17-year-old Brian Madjo produced an equaliser for Aston Villa, becoming the youngest goal-scorer in the competition's history, shrugging off a challenge from William Pacho. Brian was an electric presence on the field, having seen his three other chances sail wide of the target.

In the 61st minute, Desire brought PSG back in the lead, but Hammings saw his attempt for an equaliser put to bed by the goalie Matvey Safonov.

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Aston fought, but PSG managed to keep the scoreline undisturbed and started their season with a trophy.

Speaking post-match, manager Luis Enrique said, as quoted by the club's official website, "It was a difficult match to prepare for. The players needed a rest and some time with their families, but every time they pull on the Paris Saint-Germain shirt, there is that connection with the fans, and amongst the players themselves. What we showed again today is that, despite mistakes and a lot of things missing, we are the team we have always been."

"We always talk about the players who start the match, but it is very important to be ready to come on as a substitute, especially in this sort of match. All the players are on the same page, and that is very important, because to win big trophies, you need everyone to pull together," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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