UEFA to honour Nepal flood victims before Champions League matches

Bruges [Belgium], September 7 (ANI): European football will pay tribute to the victims of the devastating flash floods that struck Nepal on August 26, with a moment of silence to be observed ahead of all UEFA Champions League matches this week.

A banner carrying the message "You are not alone, Nepal" will also be displayed at the matches as a sign of solidarity and support for the people affected by the tragedy.

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"A moment of silence will be held, and a banner will be displayed as a sign of solidarity and support ahead of all UEFA Champions League matches this week. The banner will carry the message "You are not alone, Nepal, "the UEFA statement said.

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UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said that the entire European football community would stand together to express condolences and support to the people of Nepal.

"The entire European football family will stand together before this week's matches to express our deepest condolences and our support to the people of Nepal. We wish them strength and resilience as they continue to recover from this tragedy and its aftermath," the UEFA President said.

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Meanwhile, the death toll from the devastating flash floods has climbed to 1,355, according to the latest figures released by Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

Nepal is observing a day of national mourning today in memory of lives lost in devastating floods which struck on August 26. A Cabinet meeting held on September 3 at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers had decided to observe national mourning in honour of the flood victims.

Accordingly, the national flag is being flown at half-mast at government offices across the country, as well as at Nepali embassies and diplomatic missions abroad. The Bhotekoshi flood struck Rasuwa, causing widespread loss of life and extensive damage to homes, roads, bridges, hydropower facilities and other critical infrastructure.

The disaster also affected downstream areas along the Trishuli River, including parts of Nuwakot and Dhading, leaving communities displaced and disrupting transport, electricity, water supply and other essential services.

Search and rescue operations, relief distribution and infrastructure restoration have continued in the affected areas, with national security agencies, government authorities, local communities and international partners involved in the response. (ANI)

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